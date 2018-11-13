Findit, Inc.: Why Marketers Keep Looking Beyond Facebook Twitter and Instagram for the Next "It" Platform (and What the Next "It" Will Look Like)

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation offers insight into why Findit is the ideal platform for digital marketers that use a multi-channel approach.

A great marketer knows there's no one-size-fits-all solution for marketing. Each channel appeals to a different type of user and a different demographic. Instagram and Snapchat (SNAP) skew younger, whereas, Facebook (FB) has sort of become the party all the parents and grandparents have crashed.

According to DigitalMarketing.com, the spread of digital marketers using platforms to distribute their content is as follows:

91% use LinkedIn

85% use Twitter

81% use Facebook

73% use YouTube

34% use Pinterest

22% use Instagram

If you're looking for business leads or sales, LinkedIn might be your platform of choice, but there are a few reasons why marketers look to diversify their efforts and find the next "It" platform.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOL6SxCLthU

Diversifying your approach gives you a different way to reach people (maybe one method isn't getting through to them) and it helps you to become censor-proof by ensuring that if one channel is blocked, you have alternatives. Lastly, some users will follow you on other channels because they've seen your content on a certain platform, which raises your brand's collective profile.

The next It-platform is hiding in plain sight. Findit is a multi-channel marketers dream because it allows members to share across most of their other social media profiles. This makes Findit the perfect place to generate your content from to be able to quickly distribute it throughout the internet.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "What makes Findit the perfect starting point for any social media user or influencer is that it can be shared to so many different places. Reaching more people and engaging your audiences can be done so easily and quickly. Posts on Findit can be shared to Facebook, LinkedIn, Google +, Twitter (TWTR) and more and visitors to Findit can share your content to their sites, exponentially increasing the number of people that can see and share your content. No other site lets you have that much control and provides you with that much reach on your status updates."

https://www.findit.com/calvmonster/RightNow/creativity-is-intelligence/5bbf4d55-4c64-4963-8726-f4c77b83dcf1

Furthermore, the site is built to be SEO-friendly, so not only are members able to boost their social media content through it, they are also able to make sure it's seen on the greater web. Additionally, Findit is a more sustainable channel long-term because they won't try to limit your freedom of speech and ban your profile.

Marketers have seen years of work deleted overnight by Facebook and Twitter, among others. In Findit, users have a landing page that they can distribute from with the virtual guarantee of permanence, which is rarer than you might think in the P.C. era of social media.

Findit, Inc. is a public company trading under the stock symbol FDIT.

About Findit, Inc.

By Connor Judson Garrett

