Covesting Has Officially Announced the Soft Launch of Their Platform

Covesting, a Europe-based digital currency exchange and professional trading platform - offering secure and technologically advanced infrastructure for investors and traders worldwide, has officially announced its soft launch after recently receiving their DLT license. In the coming weeks - following their soft launch - additional fiat funding methods including bank wires, transfers, credit cards, and more will be added.

In order to participate in the soft launch, users can follow these steps:

Register or login to the Covesting platform; Complete the KYC process and wait for verification (if not previously completed); Go the funds section and deposit any cryptocurrency currently available for trading; Transfer deposited funds from your wallet to trading portfolio; Start trading on the Covesting platform.

Covesting's CEO and co-founder, Dmitrij Pruglo, spoke in-depth about the project's soft launch and successful year, saying:

"Before any startup there is a choice in where to focus our efforts. Across the crypto industry, it has become common practice to offer anything to customers, so long as it is attractively packaged. Any problems customers face due to infrastructure flaws are the least of the creator's concerns. Ultimately, this damages users, investors, and the industry, as it leads to significant problems down the road that cannot be easily fixed. It was necessary that this tradition changed. Someone needed to step up and raise the bar for the industry to create a better future. At Covesting, we have focused our energy on creating a company and platform that raises the bar for the industry as a whole by focusing on regulatory compliance and facilitating an incredibly successful soft launch.

Today, each of you can try out the platform and see if it was worth the wait. We believe that a strong product will speak volumes for itself. We have remained confident all year, and we are ready to begin to demonstrate to the world the possibilities of a platform on an entirely new level for the crypto community."

About Covesting

Covesting is a global fintech company launched by former Saxo Bank traders, registered and incorporated in Gibraltar. Covesting is building the ultimate cryptocurrency trading infrastructure that includes a licensed digital asset exchange, copy-trading platform, aggregated order book and fiat/crypto gateway - fully compliant with the strict requirements of European regulators. Covesting's products and services meet needs of both neophyte investors and professional traders, covering a wide range of cryptocurrency trading aspects, from education and market analysis to liquidity aggregation, copy-trading and algorithmic order execution.

