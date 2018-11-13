Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that the National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru (TV Peru), a leading Peruvian TV broadcaster, has signed a new and expanded contract to enhance its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) offering in Peru and to strongly position the company to distribute its programming internationally.

Under the multi-year agreement, TV Peru renewed C- and Ku-band services on Intelsat 14, the company's latest video neighborhood in Latin America, located at 315°E. TV Peru will rely on Intelsat 14 to distribute high-definition (HD) and standard-definition (SD) content to its television stations and affiliates in Peru as well as to provide contribution services for sports and news-gathering.

In addition, TV Peru will utilize C-band satellite solutions on Intelsat 11 to launch a new, international HD channel in Peru. By choosing to expand to Intelsat's highly penetrated Intelsat 11 neighborhood located at 317°E, TV Peru joins a select group of top tier programmers. Intelsat 11 distributes more than 200 channels, with over 95 channels in HD. The reach of Intelsat 11 will enable TV Peru to cost effectively expand its content distribution to other parts of South America, North America and Europe. Intelsat's unique capabilities in managed services will allow TV Peru to downlink its content from Intelsat 14 and then uplink this content to Intelsat 11 for distribution to cable head-ends, via the company's teleport in Ellenwood, in the United States.

"TV Peru needs a reliable and comprehensive broadcast solution to launch our international high-definition programming," said Hugo Coya, CEO of the National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru. "Intelsat is a trusted, long-time partner and the obvious choice for distributing our TV Peru International channel to new viewers throughout the Americas and Europe. Intelsat's unique dual satellite solution and managed service will enable us to quickly and cost effectively grow our audience."

"The unprecedented reach of our Latin America video neighborhoods enables media companies such as TV Peru to economically grow their business," said Rob Cerbone, vice president and general manager of media at Intelsat. "The flexibility, reliability and efficiency of our global network infrastructure will allow TV Peru to confidently launch a new international channel, broaden their reach and delight viewers across three continents with premium, high quality and entertaining content."

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

About the National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru

The National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru, also known as TV Perú, is the largest broadcast television network service in Peru with 300 TV stations. In Lima, the network's VHF is channel 7. The station was founded on 17 January 1958 with the aid of UNESCO in a joint investment with the Peruvian Government, under the name Radio y Televisión Peruana (RTP). In March 2010, TV Perú launched its high-definition signal (using ISDB-TB) with the government of Japan who provided the equipment for the high-definition signal. On December 2017, TV Perú launched its TV Perú Internacional channel via satellite initially for distribution in the United States. Since then, it has expanded to Spain and Italy, as well as neighboring countries where there is a Peruvian diaspora, such as Chile and Argentina. TV Perú's headquarters are in Lima, Peru.

