Tesh Durvasula Promoted to President, Europe;

John Gould Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that Tesh Durvasula has been promoted to President, Europe, charged with oversight of the European organization and leadership of CyrusOne's expansion in a region with strong, fast-growing data center demand. Durvasula, who currently serves as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Commercial Officer, has been with CyrusOne for six years, a period during which the Company's revenue has nearly quadrupled. In addition, John Gould has been promoted from EVP, Global Sales, to EVP Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibility for leading the sales and marketing organizations. Durvasula and Gould will both report directly to Gary Wojtaszek, President and CEO of CyrusOne. These promotions are effective December 1, 2018.

"I am thrilled to have Tesh lead our European expansion efforts as we plan to develop the largest platform on the continent, taking advantage of a unique opportunity to capitalize on accelerating demand across the region, particularly for the larger-scale deployments in which we specialize," said Wojtaszek. "He has built a world-class sales organization and driven significant growth during his tenure at CyrusOne, and I look forward to leveraging his capabilities to deliver similar results in Europe. I am also excited for John to assume the leadership of our sales and marketing organizations as he has done a tremendous job helping us to improve and scale our sales processes with a data-driven focus and deliver continued strong revenue growth in his two years with CyrusOne."

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to lead a very talented group of people as we build an organization, culture and platform in Europe that will enable us to replicate the success we have had in the U.S.," said Durvasula. "This is an exciting time for the company as we take this important next step in our international expansion in support of our broader initiative to meet our customers' needs throughout the world."

In August 2018, CyrusOne established a presence in Europe by closing its previously announced acquisition of Zenium Data Centers, a leading hyperscale data center provider with properties in London and Frankfurt, Europe's two largest data center markets. Additionally, the Company has sites in process across London, Frankfurt, Dublin and Amsterdam for a total prospective European footprint of nearly 500 megawatts.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 208 Fortune 1000 companies.

With a track record of meeting and surpassing the aggressive speed-to-market demands of hyperscale cloud providers, as well as the expanding IT infrastructure requirements of the enterprise, CyrusOne provides the flexibility, reliability, security, and connectivity that foster business growth. CyrusOne offers a tailored, customer service-focused platform and is committed to full transparency in communication, management, and service delivery throughout its 47 data centers worldwide. Additional information about CyrusOne can be found at www.CyrusOne.com.

