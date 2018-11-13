The Emergence of New CBD Products Dominating Cannabis Industry

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the Brightfield Group, hemp-derived CBD, tinctures and oils - consumption forms focused on the ease of medicating - are making up nearly half (47%) of the total CBD market. In the marijuana-derived market tinctures and oils comprise just 7.4% of all sales, and sugar candy leads with 28% of the market. Conversely, in consumer surveys conducted by Brightfield, marijuana-derived CBD users did not report a higher preference for sugar candies than hemp users did. In fact, CBD users across the board ranked vape cartridges, tinctures, oils, and topicals as top choices as Brightfield reveals THC-dominant candies sell more. Active cannabis companies in the markets this week include PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTC:POTN), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED), Terra Tech Corp. (OTC:TRTC), Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N) (OTC:NXTTF).

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:POTN) BREAKING NEWS: PotNetwork Holdings announced today that Diamond CBD has initiated a mobile team equipped with an inventory of displays and CBD infused edible treats and oils designed to deliver stock and launch sales through brand new vendors in untapped retail stores and congruent facilities such as fitness centers, etc., across the U.S.

Armed with the Company's most popular consumables, Diamond CBD's squad of mobile sales vans begin their journey in South Florida, their mission is to bring Diamond CBD's premium product line to brick and mortar establishments across the country, from Miami to New York and ultimately, California. All at zero cost to their vendors.

Diamond CBD distributes premium quality products and has established a successful, growing distribution network. The company's new fleet of mobile sales vans will allow them to support their loyal vendors with free deliveries whilst simultaneously reaching out to new contacts and inducting them into the Diamond CBD family.

The CBD market is predicted to be worth a staggering $2.1 billion in consumer sales by 2020 with $450 million of those sales coming from hemp-based sources. That's a 700% increase from 2016. In 2017 Diamond CBD shattered all expectations and achieved revenues of $14.5 million , underscoring the potential of the CBD market. Diamond CBD's success comes down to ensuring that consumers have access to a product whose quality speaks for itself. Their new fleet of mobile sales vans will help to drive the company's performance to new heights and bring Diamond CBD to a storefront near you. Read this and more news for POTN at: http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-potn



Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) closed up over 4% on Monday at $113.44 as the Dow Jones closed down on the day over 600 points. TLRY traded over 2.8 Million shares by the market close and was up slightly in afterhours trading. Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) (TSX:WEED.TO) last week announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with The Brink's Company (BCO) through its Brink's Canada subsidiary to provide secure logistics and cash management services for Canopy Growth's domestic and international cannabis operations. The Brink's Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions and its global infrastructure will allow Canopy Growth to scale efficiently as its logistics needs become increasingly complex. "Brinks' reputation as a trusted industry leader has been earned by providing reliable secure transport services for over 90 years in Canada ," said Mark Zekulin , President and Co-CEO, Canopy Growth.

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX:TRTC), a vertically integrated cannabis-focused agriculture company, recently announced that on November 2, 2018 it signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") to merge with Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH.CN) (OTC:GLDFF) ("Golden Leaf"), a cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Under the terms of the letter of intent, a wholly owned subsidiary of Terra Tech will amalgamate with Golden Leaf, with the resulting amalgamated corporation being a wholly owned subsidiary of Terra Tech. Consummation of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including entering into a mutually agreed definitive arrangement agreement, completion of due diligence, the waiting period for the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, state and local regulatory approvals, approval by the Ontario courts, Terra Tech board approval, Golden Leaf receiving a positive fairness opinion, Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") approval and Golden Leaf shareholder and board approval.

Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:N) (OTCQB:NXTTF) has acquired over 28,000 registered users through NamasteMD Inc. The Uppy Strain Journal has now been downloaded over 23,000 times. The NamasteMD app is available on iOS and Android devices and on-line at the NamasteMD website. NamasteMD is an on-line platform which provides free access to medical cannabis consultations through secure video conferencing. The Uppy Strain Journal collects user-generated data on cannabis strains and their impact on various medical conditions. NamasteMD's recent growth is attributed to an increase in organic traffic and patient referrals, and represents a 48-per-cent increase from the previous month.

