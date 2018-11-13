Thomson Reuters Corp - TR Appoints Friedenberg as President, Reuters News

Thomson Reuters Appoints Michael Friedenberg as President of Reuters News

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today announced that Michael Friedenberg will join the company as president of Reuters news and media operations, effective December 3.

Editorial content will continue to be led by editor-in-chief Stephen J. Adler, who will report to Friedenberg.

"Michael's understanding of the challenges facing our media customers and proven track record driving profitable growth will add significant strength to our team as we work to further monetize trusted, mission-critical news for our customers," said Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer of Thomson Reuters.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to lead the world's number one international news organization," said Friedenberg. "Reuters has always held a special place in my life as the go-to for news and information. This moment to meld art and science within the Reuters business model is incredibly exciting. I am very much looking forward to being part of the team that continues to transform and modernize Reuters business model and global footprint," he added.

"I am excited to join forces with Michael as we continue to strengthen Reuters as a business and a news provider. I'm especially looking forward to dedicating more of my time to leading our talented and intrepid journalists, who every day rise to the challenge of covering news with speed, accuracy and fairness under often difficult and dangerous circumstances," said Adler. "Trusted news is more important than ever, and I am confident Michael will help us fulfill our vision of being the world's most trusted and influential news organization."

Friedenberg previously served as global CEO of IDG Communications, a media, data and services firm, leading the company across 147 countries. He will be based in New York.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalist and specialist editors keep customer up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.