MJ Harvest, Inc.: MJ HARVEST FILES FOR FOREIGN PATENT PROTECTION ON THE DEBUDDER BUCKET LID

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTC PINK: MJHI) recently submitted foreign patent filings to protect its Debudder Bucket Lid products in Australia, Mexico, South Africa, Chile, and the US.

In conjunction with the Company's efforts to expand sales into foreign markets, the Company recently submitted patent applications on the Debudder Bucket Lid in the United States, Australia, Chile, Mexico, and South Africa. These patent applications will, if granted, help to protect against infringement throughout most of the Company's intended markets.

Management intends to aggressively pursue the international distribution of its Debudder Bucket Lid and the recent patent filings reflect the confidence management has in the value of its intellectual property and the long-term marketability of the Debudder Product line.

CEO Patrick Bilton states: "We acquired the Debudder Lid product line with the intention of accomplishing broad distribution in international markets. The completion of the recent patent application submittals positions us to ramp up our distributor networks and pursue wide scale product distribution with reduced concern for product design infringement. We are attending the MJBiz Conference in Las Vegas this week to locate new distributors for our products and look forward to significant sales growth in the coming periods."

More information on how the DeBudder products work, including videos of the products in use, can be found on the www.ProCannaGro.com under the products tab. More information on the patent applications can be found on the website maintained by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and from the relevant patent authorities in the foreign markets listed.

About MJ Harvest:

MJ Harvest acquires and markets products and technologies that are designed to benefit growers and processors in the horticultural and agricultural industries. We recently launched ProCannaGro.com to provide a professionally designed and maintained web-based marketing outlet for our product brands and technologies. We are currently building our product lines and distribution channels. Please contact us if you have a product or technology that would benefit from an enhanced marketing program and international distribution channels.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

CONTACT:

MJ Harvest, Inc.

9205 West Russell Rd., Bldg 3 ST 240

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Telephone: 954.519.3115

Tcktsllc@earthlink.net

@HarvestMJ

SOURCE: MJ Harvest, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/527876/MJ-HARVEST-FILES-FOR-FOREIGN-PATENT-PROTECTION-ON-THE-DEBUDDER-BUCKET-LID