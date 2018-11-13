

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) said that it agreed to sell its Power Solutions business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (BBU) together with institutional partners including Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec in a cash transaction valued at $13.2 billion.



Net cash proceeds are expected to be $11.4 billion after tax and transaction-related expenses.



The company expects to deploy $3.0 billion to $3.5 billion of proceeds towards debt paydown and retain an investment grade credit rating. The remaining proceeds will be available to return to shareholders, with more specific details to be announced around the close of the transaction.



The transaction is expected to close by June 30, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. Power Solution's operating results will be reported in discontinued operations beginning in the first fiscal quarter of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX