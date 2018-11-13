

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Treasury Budget, expected to be in the red, will be the major focus on Tuesday. Investors are keenly awaiting Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday. The latest changes in the trade war situation in China also gets attention.



Asian shares closed broadly down, while European shares are trading higher. As cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest, Wall Street is poised to open higher.



As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 118.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 15.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 50.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday. The Dow plunged 602.12 points or 2.3 percent to 25,387.18, the Nasdaq plummeted 206.03 points or 2.8 percent to 7,200.87 and the S&P 500 slumped 54.79 points or 2 percent to 2,726.22.



On the economic front, Redbook data for the week will be published at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week the stores sales were up 6.1 percent.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will give welcoming remarks at the 2018 Regional Economics Conference on Immigration in Minneapolis, Minnesota, followed by audience Q&A at 10.00 am ET.



US Federal Reserve Bank Governor Lael Brainard will speak at the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank Conference on Fintech and the New Financial Landscape on 'Artificial Intelligence and the New Financial Landscape' in Philadelphia, PA at 10.00 am ET.



The Treasury Department's Treasury Budget for October will be published at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $1111.8 billion, while it was up $119.1 billion.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will give a speech at the Fintech and the New Financial Landscape Conference in Philadelphia, PA, with audience Q&A at 2.20 pm ET.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will give lecture at Boise State University in Boise, Idaho, followed by audience Q&A at 5.00 pm ET.



In the corporate front, Tyson Foods Inc. announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year. The company's profit came in at $537 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $394 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $10.00 billion from $10.15 billion last year.



Asian stocks fell broadly on Tuesday, while Chinese stocks rose notably. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.93 percent to 2,654.88 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.62 percent to 25,792.87.



Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average ended the session down 2.06 percent at 21,810.52 after hitting as low as 21,484.65. The broader Topix index closed 2 percent lower at 1,638.45.



Australian stocks fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index tumbled 1.80 percent to finish at 5,834.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 1.74 percent at 5,922.60.



European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 27.96 points or 0.55 percent. The German DAX is adding 96.57 points or 0.86 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 8.48 points or 0.12 percent. The Swiss Market Index is progressing 10.45 points or 0.12 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.62 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX