Nomination Committee appointed for LeoVegas ahead of 2019 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the principles for appointment of the Nomination Committee of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("the Company" or "LeoVegas") adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2018, the Nomination Committee shall consist of five members appointed by the four largest shareholders as per 30 September 2018. The fifth member shall be the Chairman of the Board.

Based on the above, the Nomination Committee ahead of the 2019 Annual General Meeting has been determined to consist of the following persons, who together represent approximately 29% of the number of shares and votes in the Company as per 30 September 2018:

Joachim Spetz , representing Swedbank Robur Fonder

, representing Swedbank Robur Fonder Anders Fast , Nomination Committee chair, representing Gustaf Hagman

, Nomination Committee chair, representing Dan-Alp Lindberg, representing Robin Ramm-Ericson

Erik Sjöström, representing Skandia Fonder

Mårten Forste, Chairman of the Board

The Nomination Committee's recommendations will be presented in the Notice of the 2019 Annual General Meeting as well as on the Company's website: www.leovegasgroup.com.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by email to ir@leovegas.com. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider a proposal, it must submitted well in advance of the Annual General Meeting, but by 1 March 2019 at the latest.

LeoVegas' Annual General Meeting will be held in Stockholm on 29 May 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Mårten Forste, Chairman of the Board:

+46(0)8-410-367-66

marten.forste@leovegas.com

Philip Doftvik

Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance

+46-73-512-07-20

philip.doftvik@leovegas.com

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a number of local brands in the UK. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/leovegas-mobile-gaming-group/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-leovegas-ahead-of-2019-annual-general-meeting,c2670961

The following files are available for download: