WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. ("Company") (CSE: PDTI, US OTC: PDTTF): Receives PDT Wellness CBD Inventory ahead of schedule.

Preferred Dental Implant Corp. is pleased to report that the US fulfilment center has informed them that all CBD product for the "PDT Wellness" line has arrived earlier than anticipated. "PDT Wellness" is a product line of organic, full spectrum pharmaceutical grade CBD available in gel caps and tinctures.

PDT Wellness will now begin sending samples of product to independent sales representatives to begin demonstrations, as well as follow up with parties who have expressed interest.

"PDT Wellness" is a line of products designed for dental offices and beyond. The products are manufactured from the highest quality, organic, pharmaceutical grade cannabidiol (CBD) which is grown, harvested and manufactured in the US. CBD is one of the non-intoxicating components of hemp, with research indicating significant supplemental medical benefits. All "PDT Wellness" products are THC free and will be marketed where permitted following individual state and federal regulations.

PDTI President, Mr. Erik Siegmund stated, "We have been hard at work, ensuring the timing of our first trained sales representatives coincided with the launch of 'PDT Wellness'. In addition to our EAS Series of dental implant components, those marketing our EAS system will also be promoting our range of CBD-based products. We feel that this will create a major impact on dental professionals being introduced to the company in the following weeks. Additionally, as has been outlined in past news releases, the company has a strong follow-up planned with additional product in both our dental accessories line, and our CBD focused line currently under development. We plan to capitalize on these strong first impressions we expect to generate within the dental space and demonstrate that PDTI is a company to follow for future growth and innovative solutions going forward."

About PDTI

Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. (PDTI) has been established to advance development and commercialization of various evolutionary and disruptive technologies in the dental implant industry.

MISSION - INNOVATIVE & PRACTICAL SOLUTIONS FOR THE DENTAL INDUSTRY

Visit: www.preferreddentalimplant.com

