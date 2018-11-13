Hemp Based Cannabidiol (CBD) Uses and Applications Skyrocket for Multitude of Consumer Products

PALM BEACH, Florida, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The hemp-based CBD market continues its blazing progress through 2018 as revenues continue to climb and optimism in the industry grows as legalization and mainstream adoption continue to develop. Hemp is taking root in the United States, thanks to the 2014 Farm Bill, which allowed limited production. Hemp-CBD production is booming for not only U.S. demand but globally as well. According to the U.S. Congressional Research Service, hemp imports surged an astounding 1,200% between 2005 and 2015 - from $5.6 million to about $78.2 million. Sophisticated manufacturing, strategic product development and pricing, and vertical integration are keys to continued growth in the Hemp-CBD market as the U.S. market for hemp-derived CBD products is expected to approach $600 million this year, according to cannabis research firm Brightfield Group, and brands are eager to capitalize on the surging popularity of THC's non-psychoactive relative. Active Companies from around the market with current developments this week include: Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA), Player's Network, Inc. (OTC:PNTV), Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTC:KGKG), Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA).

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCPK:MCOA) BREAKING NEWS: Marijuana Company of America, an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce the official launch of its television commercial ad campaign in conjunction with the Company's strategic partner, asseenontv.pro (ASONTV), to market its hempSMART Full Spectrum Pet Drops.

The new campaign will market the Company's pet product to direct consumers via a 60 second TV advertising campaign for the duration of the next six weeks during the 2018 holiday season. Customers interested in purchasing the product or viewing the new commercial can do so by visiting http://www.hempsmartpetdrops.com

Donald Steinberg, CEO of MCOA, stated, "Our Company has prepared diligently for the expected influx of orders in relation to the launch of our commercial ad campaign to promote our hemp derived CBD pet product. Our CBD product brand hempSMART will continue our affiliate marketing program in combination with our direct sales ad campaign during Q4 which, the Company expects to be our best quarter to date."Read this and more news for MCOAat:http://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-mcoa/

In the industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Player's Network, Inc. (OTCQB:PNTV), a rapidly growing company in the adult use and medical marijuana industry and the Argentine province of Jujuy jointly announce the signing of a binding Memorandum of Understanding. Under its terms the joint venture has begun developing the Argentinean cannabis market. The current laws in Argentina only allow for domestic distribution of CBD oils to hospitals for clinical studies of refractory epilepsy. The joint venture between a newly formed company, Green Leaf Farms Jujuy and Cannabis Avatãra, owned by the province of Jujuy intends to supply the country with all the needed oils to conduct its clinical trials. This joint venture has obtained the permits to cultivate, extract, manufacture and export cannabis based products to other countries where such products are legal.

Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a hemp and CBD lifestyle brand focused on product development in the functional beverage sector, recently announced a two hundred and twenty-five percent (225%) increase in revenue from the previous month on thirty-two thousand dollars($32,000) in sales. The Company recorded its strongest month-to-date off of the signing of new distribution partners and extremely strong sales of its popular Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks and HighDrate CBD Energy Waters. The Company has also seen an eight-seven percent (87%) increase in sales on Amazon.com over the last 30 days and a two hundred and ninety-two percent (292%) from this time last year. Kona Gold has forecasted one hundred fifty-three thousand dollars($153,000) in revenue for Q4 with fifty-six thousand ($56,000) in gross profit.

Puration, Inc. (OTCPK:PURA) recently announced securing a thirty percent (30%) interest in US Cannabis Health LLC, a new company established in partnership with Kali, Inc. (KALY) and Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NOUV). The three companies have each contributed assets in exchange for respective 30% stakes in US Cannabis Health which has been set up to develop cannabis pharmaceutical and wellness therapies estimated to be a $50 Billion market by 2029. A reserve of 10% equity is set aside for a US Cannabis Health management team yet to be selected. Hosted by PURA at their corporate headquarters, management from the three companies met this week in Dallas, Texas to finalize plans for US Cannabis Health. The meetings were held in conjunction with KALY finalizing the acquisition of NCM Biotech. KALY and NCM Biotech expect to imminently make a formal announcement of the acquisition closing.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTCPK:MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, announced recently that subsidiary HempMeds will exhibit its line of award-winning cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil products at the Marijuana Business Conference (MJ Biz Con) on Nov. 14-16 in Las Vegas. MJ Biz Con, the largest cannabis conference in the world, is the preeminent conference to drive business deals and forge valuable connections with cannabis professionals in business today. The event will attract more than 20,000 cannabis professionals and 1,000 exhibitors at the Las Vegas Convention Center at 3150 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89109..

