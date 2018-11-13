The global absorption spectrometers market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005518/en/

Technavio predicts the global absorption spectrometers market to post a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for analyzing the elemental composition of samples. Absorption spectrometers are increasingly being used to trace and analyze the composition of elements in food samples and mining or rock samples. The objective is to control the contamination caused by trace elements in these samples. The instrument detects elements in liquid or solid samples through the application of characteristic wavelengths of electromagnetic radiation from a light source. End-users are increasingly opting for absorption spectrometers for analyzing elemental and isotopic compositions of samples. The increasing need for end-users for absorption spectrometers is driving the market.

This market research report on the global absorption spectrometers market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time onlyView market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global absorption spectrometers market:

Global absorption spectrometers market: Technological advances

Technological advances in absorption spectroscopy are influencing the growth of the market. With such technological advancements, it is possible to achieve a higher sensitivity coupled with multiple sample analysis. Also, it ensures the accurate analysis while enabling simple and minimal maintenance of the instrument.

"ETA atomic absorption spectrometry is increasingly gaining popularity as a technique that offers high-sensitivity quantitative analysis of a variety of samples for metals. Similarly. Ice 3000 series atomic absorption spectrometers by Thermo Fisher scientific have dual atomizer systems and Stockdale optics for advanced background correction. Such technological advancements are driving the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global absorption spectrometers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global absorption spectrometers market by end-user (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the rising demand for analyzing the elemental composition of samples and increasing applications of absorption spectrometers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005518/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com