The global absorption spectrometers market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005518/en/
Technavio predicts the global absorption spectrometers market to post a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for analyzing the elemental composition of samples. Absorption spectrometers are increasingly being used to trace and analyze the composition of elements in food samples and mining or rock samples. The objective is to control the contamination caused by trace elements in these samples. The instrument detects elements in liquid or solid samples through the application of characteristic wavelengths of electromagnetic radiation from a light source. End-users are increasingly opting for absorption spectrometers for analyzing elemental and isotopic compositions of samples. The increasing need for end-users for absorption spectrometers is driving the market.
This market research report on the global absorption spectrometers market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time onlyView market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global absorption spectrometers market:
Global absorption spectrometers market: Technological advances
Technological advances in absorption spectroscopy are influencing the growth of the market. With such technological advancements, it is possible to achieve a higher sensitivity coupled with multiple sample analysis. Also, it ensures the accurate analysis while enabling simple and minimal maintenance of the instrument.
"ETA atomic absorption spectrometry is increasingly gaining popularity as a technique that offers high-sensitivity quantitative analysis of a variety of samples for metals. Similarly. Ice 3000 series atomic absorption spectrometers by Thermo Fisher scientific have dual atomizer systems and Stockdale optics for advanced background correction. Such technological advancements are driving the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global absorption spectrometers market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global absorption spectrometers market by end-user (food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of more than 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the rising demand for analyzing the elemental composition of samples and increasing applications of absorption spectrometers.
Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005518/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
www.technavio.com