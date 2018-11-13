Art finance experts OMNIA Asset Solutions have spent the week meeting colleagues and potential customers as one of the partner sponsors for Luxembourg Art Week.

The company, which helps collectors raise finance against their high value luxury assets, was one of several leading companies sponsoring the prestigious European event.

A division of financial firm, OMNIA Global, OMNIA Asset Solutions has been attracting attention since its launch earlier this year.

Their unique model allows collectors to generate an income from their pieces over a five-year period, while retaining full ownership.

Their expert team, headed by fine art expert and Managing Director, Amelia Hunton, joined a series of meetings and discussions during the Luxembourg Art Week.

As well as private views, a walking tour and wine-tasting, OMNIA Asset Solutions hosted tables at the event's closing Gala Dinner and unveiled the findings of their specialist white paper.

As Daniel Hansen, CEO, OMNIA Global, explains: "We were delighted to be able to be a part of such an important event and to show collectors and investors the range of services we can provide.

"Luxembourg has become a centre for alternative asset finance innovation and we feel we are offering something truly unique.

"We know that many high net worth individuals have fortunes stored in assets, such as fine art, classic cars and diamonds.

"These collections will be appreciating in value and becoming a bigger part of the combined wealth of our clients, but not accumulating cash flow.

"We have structured a solution which allows clients to use their assets as the base of a cash flow.

"At OMNIA, art functions as 'backup' for private equity investments. For the art owner there is an unleveraged private equity portfolio protecting the pledged assets.

"OMNIA Asset Solutions secures the 'Asset Portfolio' which underpins the operation of OMNIA Bonds II, a subsidiary of OMNIA Global, which raises funds secured by high value assets.

"We look forward to meeting collectors and telling them more about what we do."

ABOUT OMNIA GLOBAL AND OMNIA ASSETS SOLUTIONS

OMNIA Global launched in 2009 as an alternative source of finance to entrepreneurs running privately held companies. Over the past few years OMNIA have expanded their footprint within Private Equity investments in SME's as well as Yachts and Aviation.

"OMNIA saw art finance as an under-served market in which to invest," says Daniel Hansen.

Annual art market reports support the growing consensus of viewing art as an asset class build year-on-year. With Deloitte's prediction of $2.7 trillion being dedicated to art-related wealth by 2026, who wouldn't be looking to provide a sophisticated finance solution.

OMNIA Asset Solutions offers individuals, corporations, foundations and institutions the ability to earn an annual income from an agreed fixed percentage of the appraisal value during the contractual pledge period of five years, with the possibility of retaining full ownership of the asset at the end of the bond term.

A typical transaction will be valued at £1million upwards of the agreed value leveraged. The contractual period for the pledged assets is five years.

