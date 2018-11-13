Lockpath Expands Presence in Europe

Company will showcase product portfolio at the Black Hat London event

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockpath , a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, today announced its accelerated expansion into the European marketplace. This expansion will introduce Lockpath's risk management platforms to help companies of any size address their growing risk needs.

As more regulatory requirements are introduced into the European marketplace, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and The Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR), businesses are being asked to manage more risk. Lockpath's platform portfolio is designed to help companies not only address these challenges, but to help them mature their management processes for a stronger, more resilient business.

The company will formally introduce their award-winning governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) platform, Keylight, and their new configuration assessment and asset discovery platform, Blacklight, at the Black Hat conference to continue to grow their presence within the European market. The conference will take place in London on 3 December and it provides attendees with the very latest in research, development and information security.

The Keylight Platform brings visibility to risks frequently managed in disparate sources. It aggregates internal data points from all corners of the organization, as well as from assessments, audits, authoritative sources and external systems. By having everything centralized, correlated and connected, the platform enables organizations to see interdependencies and to make smarter business decisions. Lockpath recently introduced two new editions of the Keylight Platform, Keylight Team Edition and Keylight Standard to replace the need for narrowly-focused point solutions that only address a specific risk or compliance need.

Lockpath's newest security platform, Blacklight, allows organizations of all security maturities to better monitor the configuration of their assets. The lightweight and efficient approach to configuration assessment helps security operations teams improve compliance and security through accurate and timely data, alerts and reporting without exposing their admin credentials or domain.

"We are excited to announce the continued expansion of our product offerings to Black Hat attendees and the European market," said Lockpath Chief Executive Officer and Founder Chris Caldwell. "As European regulatory landscapes mature, so do their risk management needs. Keylight and Blacklight can help our customers fill those needs."

About Lockpath

Lockpath is an enterprise software company that helps organizations understand and manage their risk. The company's line of integrated risk management solutions provides companies with the means to efficiently and effectively identify, manage, and monitor risks, for a more agile and resilient business. Lockpath serves a client base of global organizations ranging from small and midsize companies to Fortune 10 enterprises in more than 15 industries. For more information on Lockpath and the Blacklight Platform, visit lockpath.com . Follow Lockpath on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Lockpath and @KeylightGRC for the latest in industry, company and product news.

