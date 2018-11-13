Integration delivers cloud-based gateway security to existing Microsoft customers, providing greater visibility into users' access to applications

iboss, the leader in cloud security, announced an integration partnership with Microsoft Cloud App Security (MCAS). The partnership allows organizations to leverage Microsoft Cloud App Security in a more powerful way by integrating it with the iboss cloud. The iboss cloud secures user Internet access, on any device, from any location and this integration allows iboss cloud and MCAS to connect seamlessly. Through this connection, data from users is automatically sent from iboss cloud to MCAS to provide insight into cloud application use. In addition, risky applications sanctioned within Microsoft Cloud App Security are automatically synchronized with iboss cloud to ensure those applications are controlled to prevent data loss.

The erosion of the network perimeter, the increase in mobility, and the rise in applications moving to the cloud, has made perimeter focused security appliances ineffective. The iboss cloud focuses on following users, not perimeters, so that Internet and cloud security is applied regardless of location or device. The partnership makes securing SaaS applications seamless by ensuring security follows users for consistent Internet security at all times. With the Microsoft CAS integration enabled within iboss cloud, the two platforms work seamlessly and continuously providing employees safe access to their applications on any device, anywhere they roam.

"Our partnership with Microsoft Cloud App Security strengthens our native ability to ensure employees have safe access to their applications in the cloud while enforcing regulatory compliances and preventing data loss," said Paul Martini, CEO and co-founder of iboss. "The shift in security to focus on users versus perimeters is driving the aggressive growth of iboss cloud Internet security, enabling organizations to have the security and visibility regardless of user device or location."

Yinon Costica, Principal Director Program Management said, "Through the new integration and the partnership between Microsoft and iboss, we are delivering a Shadow IT Discovery solution that provides organizations with even more flexibility in achieving compliance and visibility across their workforce on their journey to the cloud."

About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees safe access to the Internet and their applications in the cloud from any device, anywhere without appliances. Leveraging a purpose built cloud architecture backed by 110 patents and over 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4000 organizations worldwide through the cloud. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com.

About Microsoft Cloud App Security

Microsoft Cloud App Security is a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB). It gives organizations visibility into their cloud apps and services, provides sophisticated analytics to identify and combat cyberthreats and enables them to control how sensitive data travels across cloud applications.

