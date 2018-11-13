Discover Global Network Works with PXP to Expand Acceptance

PXP, a global provider of omni-channel payment gateway solutions, and Diners Club International, a business unit of Discover Financial Services and part of the Discover Global Network have announced an agreement that will expand Discover card acceptance globally.

Discover Global Network's strategy of working with key payment solution providers, such as PXP, allows the continued growth of the number of merchants that accept Discover, Diners Club, PULSE and affiliate network cards.

"This relationship is a significant part of our acceptance strategy for a key markets," said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of Global Acceptance at Discover. "PXP provides merchants with omni-channel payment applications across the retail, cruise and travel and entertainment sectors where our global card holders often visit and it is important that they can use their card of choice."

Discover Global Network has over 42 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations across 190 countries and territories, Discover Global Network includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks.

Franco Del Basso, Director and Head of Business Development commented, "PXP is delighted to continue our work with Discover to increase the global footprint through acceptance at our merchants. The importance of choice and multi-functional card and payment acceptance channels is paramount to our service offering and the growth of our business."

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

About PXP

PXP are experts in integrated payment technologies with PMS and POS systems including on-line payment channels and tokenization services. These added value offerings streamline a merchant's operations, save time and therefore costs, increasing revenue and enhancing the customer experience. PXP has a rich heritage of providing the Hospitality, Cruise and Retail industries with payment solutions that complement the unique requirements of their business.

PXP offers a wide variety of security and fraud risk tools so merchants can accept payments securely including PCI certified applications and solutions for point to point encryption.

Our cross channel tokenisation is servicing the omni-channel card acceptance requirements of hospitality and retail merchants with the ability of PXP acting as a tokenisation platform for storage of card data for merchants worldwide.

