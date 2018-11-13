Aprimo Unveils Platform to Help Marketers Improve Productivity and ROI

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2018, the leader in global marketing operations and digital asset management (DAM) technology, today announced new features across its solution platform that offer tighter integrations, provide enhanced insights on content, productivity and campaigns, and improve overall marketing planning and outcomes.

"We're excited to provide several new product enhancements and integrations that not only enable organizations to better optimize their Aprimo solutions, but also gain increased visibility into their data for better decision making," said Kevin Souers, Chief Product Officer.

Aprimo Connect Enables Faster Enterprise Integrations

According to Forrester Research Inc. , 45% of decision makers value integration when choosing a new digital experience technology. With the official launch of Aprimo Connect-an extensive integration framework-customers can utilize various tools to connect their Aprimo solutions to common platforms, including these new options:

A Low-Code Integration Platform - Aprimo's new Low-Code Integration Platform enables access to 200+ integration points, so enterprises can expedite and customize their organization's required integrations.



Partner Solutions - Now Aprimo-certified partners can identify unmet market integration needs or work with users to define and develop repeatable solutions between one or several of their technology end points.

Budget Allocation Streamlines the Planning Process

Marketing budgets stayed essentially flat at 11.2% of revenue-making the planning process more difficult and ad hoc for the nearly half of CMOs who lack financial planning skills, according to Gartner, Inc. Aprimo's new Budget Allocation provides capabilities that streamline planning processes, including:

What-if scenario planning

Annual and quarterly budget allocation

Regional budgeting and planning

Projected ROI

Budget approval processes

Year over Year budget comparisons

Aprimo Insights Offers Visibility into Operational Data

As CMOs now are more involved in planning, it's essential they have visibility into their data to back up their spend requests. With the official launch of Aprimo Insights-the company's bundled analytical capabilities-Aprimo offers new "out-of-the-box" dashboards, visualizations and reports, as well as a new services practice that offers Business Intelligence (BI) that will deliver customer-defined modifications or creation of additional interactive reports leveraging BI.

AI Eliminates Manual Work

Additionally, Aprimo's Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhancements make it easier to tag and reuse content, and appropriately route tasks. The solution eliminates this manual work through the following capabilities:

Enhanced speech-to-text transcription

Improved video transcription and Optical Character Recognition

AI-powered resource allocation recommendations based on skills and availability

