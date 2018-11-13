Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies Promotes Michael Rothans to Chief Operating Officer

Rothans to Lead Sales and Training Teams to Enable Rapid Growth

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTCQB: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, has promoted Michael Rothans, the Company's Senior Vice President of Business Development since September 2017, to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Rothans will lead sales, training and technical support teams, a critical role as the Company prepares to expand its sales efforts with respect to its new BolaWrap 100 non-lethal remote restraint solution to law enforcement agencies in the United States and certain other key countries.

Michael Rothans

Rothans is a proven law enforcement executive with deep knowledge and experience in police engagements. He retired in 2015 as a thirty-one year, highly-decorated veteran of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department ('LASD'). His last position with the LASD was as Assistant Sheriff overseeing the department's patrol operations. As Assistant Sheriff, he was responsible for a nearly one-billion-dollar budget and supervised over 6,000 sworn and civilian personnel. In addition, he served the important role of Chair of the Executive Force Review Committee for the LASD, during which time he was responsible for reviewing all officer involved shootings and significant uses of force for the department and determined if those force incidents met LASD standards.

'Mike brings invaluable knowledge about real world encounters between the police and the public to his new position,' said David Norris, the Company's President. 'Since joining the Company in late 2017, Mike has been instrumental in our business development, leading the introduction of our new early restraint product to key law enforcement agencies across the United States. He has been a credible Company spokesperson, and we are thrilled to have his talent and proven leadership managing and advancing our growth.'

'It is a rare opportunity to work with a Company that can positively impact a national social issue, such as police encounters with individuals suffering from a mental health crisis,' said Rothans. 'It is a privilege to be part of a solution to a problem that has plagued law enforcement for many years- reducing the level of force used to subdue people in crisis while addressing the negative social perception of police force, and mitigating the cost of these encounters to law enforcement agencies, local communities, and ultimately the taxpaying public. I am proud to be part of this organization and to have this opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience in my new role while focusing on driving expanded growth in 2019.'

About Wrap Technologies (OTCQB: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company, please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the 'Media' tab of the website.

