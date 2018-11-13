

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mainland Norway's growth slowed in the third quarter as there was a marked decline in agricultural output due to a drought in the summer, Statistics Norway said Tuesday.



Gross domestic product, excluding the largely petroleum-based offshore sector, grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter after a 0.7 percent expansion in the three months to June.



The growth rate for the whole of Norway increased to 0.6 percent from 0.4 percent in June.



The slump in the agricultural output deducted 0.2 percentage points from mainland growth, the statistical office said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX