ThoughtSpot, a leader in search and AI-driven analytics, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to deliver multi-cloud analytics to the enterprise. As part of this partnership, ThoughtSpot has been certified to run its in-memory calculation engine Falcon, one of the fastest in the industry, on Google Cloud Platform, and announced new integrations with Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine to simplify machine learning and data science workflows.

Harnessing the Power of Multiple Clouds

Cloud technologies are reshaping every industry by streamlining operations, reducing inefficiencies, and unlocking completely new opportunities for organizations. As cloud technologies proliferate, however, enterprises face a new set of challenges in managing and harnessing the collective power of their multiple clouds. ThoughtSpot breaks these barriers by enabling enterprises to analyze data across their public cloud, private cloud, and on premise environments.

Benefits include:

Unlock the Stack : By running on multiple public clouds, private clouds, and on premise environments, ThoughtSpot gives enterprises the flexibility to choose the right infrastructure for their specific data needs.

Merging Machine Learning and Self-Service Analytics

In addition to working with Google Cloud Platform to bring multi-cloud analytics to the enterprise, the new partnership will include new integrations with Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine to improve efficiency for data science teams, while making insights derived from data science searchable in seconds.

Streamlined Data Science: Data science teams can quickly test and deploy CMLE algorithms and incorporate them into their data models.

"As we move into a new world characterized by multiple clouds, enterprises need new ways to harness the insights siloed and locked away in these different data sources if they want to truly revolutionize their business," said Sudheesh Nair, CEO of ThoughtSpot. "By partnering with Google Cloud, we're giving every enterprise employee an unprecedented ability to tap into the collective power of all their cloud data sources to find answers and make decisions."

"Customers want to take advantage of their existing IT investments but they also want the agility and velocity that cloud computing provides," Sudhir Hasbe, Director Product Management, Google Cloud. "Our partnership with ThoughtSpot gives customers the ability to quickly run analytics and machine learning workloads at scale, while enabling a bridge to multi-cloud environments."

ThoughtSpot is generally available for Google Cloud Platform.

ThoughtSpot, the leader in search AI-driven analytics for the enterprise, is helping the largest companies in the world succeed in the digital era by putting the power of a thousand analysts in every business person's hands. With ThoughtSpot's next-generation analytics platform, business people can use Google-like search to easily analyze complex, large-scale enterprise data and get trusted insights to questions they didn't know to ask, automatically all with a single click. ThoughtSpot connects with any on-premise, cloud, big data, or desktop data source, deploying 85 percent faster than legacy technologies. Customers like Amway, Bed Bath and Beyond, BT, Celebrity Cruises, Chevron Federal Credit Union, De Beers, PetCo and Scotiabank have put ThoughtSpot at the core of their business processes. With ThoughtSpot, business leaders and frontline workers alike have made more than 3 million data informed decisions per year.

ThoughtSpot was co-founded in 2012 by Ajeet Singh, co-founder and former Chief Product Officer at Nutanix, the largest tech IPO of 2016, and is currently led by CEO Sudheesh Nair. With a founding team coming from Google and Amazon, ThoughtSpot has raised over $300M in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Geodesic Capital, and Capital One Growth Ventures. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, with offices in Dallas, Seattle, London, and Bangalore. For more information please visit www.thoughtspot.com.

