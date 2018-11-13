

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The State of Michigan declared that cryptocurrencies cannot be used as donations to political campaigns.



The important ruling was made by Michigan's Department of State while replying to a letter sent by a Republican candidate who lost in the mid term election.



William Baker, who sought election to the Michigan House of Representatives to represent District 60, was defeated by incumbent Jon Hoadley (D).



The Michigan Secretary of State Ruth Johnson made it clear that Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency may not be accepted by a candidate committee as they cannot be considered a valid contribution as defined by section 204 of the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.



In the letter, Baker asked the Michigan Department of State how cryptocurrencies' value may be recorded for political donations, as well as how they may be used. He also wanted to know whether a digital currency exchange is a valid secondary depository under Michigan's rules.



He had requested the State Department to issue a declaratory ruling regarding these matters.



Johnson clarified that the Department has never determined that digital currencies are a valid way to receive political contributions.



The letter explained that the Michigan Campaign Finance Act defines contributions as a 'donation of money or anything of ascertainable monetary value.'



But in the case of cryptocurrencies, 'Where it cannot be determined the precise dollar amount for a contribution made with Bitcoin at the time it is given, there can be no ascertainable monetary value.'



Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are too volatile to qualify for such donations, according to the Secretary of State's office.



It also noted that cryptocurrency is not a mere transfer of controlled funds deposited or withdrawn through a financial institution, but rather is traded anonymously through an electronic platform. 'Further, the Act requires that committees deposit funds in an account in a financial institution, which is not an option for cryptocurrency,' the State Department added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX