Dream Homes & Development Corporation: Newly Produced TV Commercials, Print Advertising, Reader's Choice Awards and Upcoming Seminar All Contribute to Growth Strategy and Recognition for Dream Homes

FORKED RIVER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Dream Homes & Development Corporation (OTCQB: DREM), a licensed new home builder and general contractor in New Jersey, is ramping up its marketing strategy to accelerate and expand sales. The strategy includes new video, television commercials, print advertising, and seminars to communicate its strong reputation that has helped earn local awards and contribute to outstanding customer service ratings. Most recently Dream Homes was awarded "Best of the Best" for both Modular Home Builder and Home Improvement Contractor. CEO Vince Simonelli also provides an update and commentary on recent financial filings.

Dream has produced a new three-minute video, and two 30-second TV commercials that currently air locally on 12 Comcast Cable channels. Interested parties and shareholders are invited to view at:

Dream Homes has established an excellent reputation for quality home construction, customer satisfaction, and reliable service. This reputation has led Dream Homes to be named as Reader's Choice "Best of the Best" in Ocean County by the Asbury Park Press for a second year in a row for best "Modular Builder" and best "Home Improvement Contractor".

The Company's next Building & Real Estate Seminar is scheduled for tomorrow, November 14th, 2018. It will be held at the Tuscan Bistro in Toms River across from the Ocean County Mall. Company representatives will offer design, architectural, and construction advice for new home projects, elevations & renovations. If you'd like to personally attend, please call (609) 693-8881 or (732) 300-5619 for reservations. The Seminar will also be streamed on Facebook Live. If you can't be there, watch us online and email questions or comments during the seminar.

Of particular note at this seminar, Dream Homes will discuss modular homes and its exciting newest offering, "Add a Level in A Day." In the near future, Dream will announce further details about this huge market opportunity and how the company will pursue it.

Dream Homes CEO Mr. Vincent Simonelli stated, "I'm more comfortable and confident about the future of Dream Homes than I have ever been. Though we've taken on a number of new clients, opened new lines of business, and completed another acquisition, we've been less vocal about our business and new developments over the past six months than we might have been."

Mr., Simonelli further clarified, "Earlier this year, our auditor discovered a few errors that principally related to the accounting of certain contracts. We've now confirmed that these errors show no significant or material changes, and that all amended filings as well as our third quarter ended September 30, 2018 will be completed very soon."

Dream Homes & Development Corp. (OTCQB: DREM) is a full-service construction company based in Forked River, New Jersey equipped to complete all aspects of a building project including design, architectural, engineering, and construction. As licensed new home builders and general contractors, Dream Homes is actively building, raising, renovating and reconstructing homes up and down the New Jersey shore area. Please visit our website at www.dreamhomesltd.com and blog at http://blog.dreamhomesltd.com for more information.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks are detailed in the Company's respective filings at www.otcmarkets.com.

