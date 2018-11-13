World Oil Group, Inc.: World Oil Group Inc. CEO, Claudio Aballay, Embarks on New Company Agenda with a Three-Step Success Plan

DEBARY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / World Oil Group Inc (OTC PINK: WOGI ) CEO, Claudio Aballay, announced that the company is implementing a Three-Step Plan to forge the Company on a track to success.

The Company already has taken steps to enhance its public disclosure on OTC Markets by taking the Company current recently in its filing obligations. Corporately, World Oil Group Inc. has amended its Articles of Incorporation and Corporate Bylaws to create a series of Anti-Dilutive, Convertible Preferred Shares to protect its majority stakeholders. The objective, moving forward, is to start reorganizing the debt on the balance sheet, so the company becomes debt-free.

Next, World Oil Group Inc. plans to have its financial statements audited and file an SEC Form 10 to become an OTCQB® Venture Market company this year. The last part of the plan is to enhance the Net Stock Holders' Equity in the Company by acquiring or joint-venturing with profitable business operations, and/or assets, using its Convertible Preferred Stock as currency. The company will be actively pursuing private companies in its targeted desirable areas.

World Oil Group Inc. CEO Aballay said, "This 3-Step Plan is necessary to attract investment and equity into our company. We will also restore investor confidence if we commit ourselves to remove affiliate and non-affiliate debt, become fully reporting with the SEC and file audited financial statements. We also need to build net stockholders' equity on the balance sheet. This is a process we are committed to moving ahead with, and our resolve to complete those tasks is a function of effort, teamwork and time."

He further stated, "We have a team of very qualified professionals to implement this strategy and our mandate, moving forward, while we add sound accounting and legal representation to make good on this Agenda. Additionally, World Oil Group Inc. will seek a more transparent dialogue with its investors, as to the clarity of implementing those objectives. As we meet certain milestones, the investment community will be more thoroughly aware through our disclosures and public records."

