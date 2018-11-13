Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) - Agrios Global Holdings (CSE:AGRO) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Agrios is a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company advancing the latest innovations in indoor growing science.

The company owns, leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support all aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. In an aeroponic growing growth system, plants are suspended in a closed or semi-closed environment. The plant's roots and lower stems dangle below a foam barrier and are sprayed with an atomized, nutrient-rich water solution. The aeroponic chamber is sealed away from pests and disease, which helps plants grow healthier and allows the grower to monitor progress easier by eliminating unforeseen variables.

Agrios has leased a full canopy at its facility in Washington State to a licensed Tier 3 cannabis producer. The company provides the licensee with services that include, a building lease and various management services related to the lease, aeroponic equipment rentals, consulting services for agronomy, bio and video monitoring, as well as nutrient and supplies procurement.

Agrios is actively pursuing new opportunities to expand its portfolio of tenant growers and infrastructure assets in strategic licensed jurisdictions.

Chris Kennedy, President and CEO, stated: "This is a very exciting day for our team who have been diligently working to achieve this milestone. On behalf of the entire team I would thank our current shareholders for their support to date. I would also like to express our appreciation to everyone who has helped us reach this important milestone, namely our capital providers, industry partners, advisors, and especially our team members and employees. As a newly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange, we at Agrios are committed to building sound value for our current and future stakeholders."

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.AgriosGlobal.com, or for general enquiries email contact@agriosglobal.com.

Investor Relations is handled by Bettina Filippone of Renmark Financial, who can be reached at 514-939-3989 or by email at bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com.

