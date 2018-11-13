Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE:GBLC) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange, following a reverse takeover of Reg Technologies, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Graph Blockchain Inc., which operates through its 100% owned subsidiary, Graph Blockchain Limited, is a Blockchain technology company that develops, markets and implements high performance private Blockchain database management solutions.

Graph was established as a joint venture company between Bitnine and Datametrex. TSX Venture Exchange listed Datametrex is focused primarily on collecting, analyzing and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence, and engaging in industrial scale cryptocurrency mining. San Francisco, California-based Bitnine is a private company incorporated that specializes in providing graph database management systems and data modelling solutions. Most significantly, Bitnine developed the AgensGraph solution on which the Graph Blockchain Solution is substantially dependent.

Graph leverages their proprietary integration of the AgensGraph Database engine with IBM's Hyperledger Fabric to create a transparent and immutable ledger with near real-time transactional data processing and intuitive data visualization. Graph's hybrid approach offers greater flexibility and scalability, benefiting industries with fast-paced and constantly changing environments.

The company is currently focused on developing enterprise platforms for high-growth areas including the global logistics industry, the global trade sector, the cannabis health and wellness sector, and the electric vehicle charging space. The Graph Blockchain Solution will be custom built and sold on an annual fee basis. This fee bundles costs such as solution, installation, initial setting, configuration, warranties and upgrades.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.GraphBlockchain.com, contact Peter Kim, CEO at 647-465-3647 or email pkim@GraphBlockchain.com.

