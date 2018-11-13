The Company will occupy a retail location from November 15, 2018 to January 31, 2019 to capitalize on the increased holiday season demand

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTCQB: PBBSF)("Peekaboo Beans" or the "Company") will be hosting a pop-up retail location at Tsawwassen Mills, a shopping mall in Delta, BC that specializes in a mix of premium fashion brands and factory outlets.

The launch of the pop-up shop is the latest addition to the Company's updated distribution model that focuses on the Company's transition from the traditional direct selling model to an omnichannel approach, securing both online and in-person sales. Along with the revised website and online store, as well as the membership and reward programs, the pop-up retail location will provide the Company with a new source of customers within the target market.

Traci Costa, President and CEO of Peekaboo Beans Inc., commented, "Pop-up shops have a lot of significance in the retail market currently, as they are low-cost, low-commitment and provide brands with a massive amount of foot traffic during the busy holiday season. We have carefully selected a location that is large enough to host a mix of our current in-season and sale products, while being located near Santa's workshop-a very busy area for families. Most retail bricks and mortar stores can generate an entire year's revenue in the holiday season alone, so we are eager to see the outcome for Peekaboo Beans."

The pop-up location will host Peekaboo Beans' recently unveiled Winter Collection that features a range of items designed to provide comfort through the cold season. The Company will also be selling limited out-of-season products for a discounted price, offering a further incentive for loyal customers to browse the pop-up shop.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Peekaboo Beans is a children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

