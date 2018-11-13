Happiest Minds Wins 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global Award

SAN JOSE, California, LONDON and BANGALORE, India, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Happiest Minds Technologies, a next generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security and product engineering Services Company, today announced winning the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global award.

Red Herring's Top 100 Global list has become a mark of distinction for identifying promising companies and entrepreneurs across the world. The companies were evaluated by an independent expert panel of Judges and Red Herring editorial team; and awarded based on quantitative and qualitative criteria which included financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy and market penetration.

"Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat," said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. "After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Happiest Minds Technologies embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Happiest Minds Technologies should be proud of its accomplishment."

Salil Godika, President & CEO, Digital Business Services said, "We are excited about winning the prestigious Red Herring Top 100 Global Award this year. What makes it all the more special is that we continue to receive a record number of customer appreciations. All these accolades give us the fuel to continue on our exciting journey of creating Digital Capital for our customers."

The full list of winners can be viewed here: https://www.redherring.com/2018-red-herring-top-100-global-winners/.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies: big data analytics, AI & cognitive computing, Internet of Things, mobility, cloud, security, unified communications, SDN-NFV, RPA, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, edutech, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered in Bangalore, India; Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK, The Netherlands, Australia and Middle East.

