Finn Partners Named Global Communications Agency Of Record For FinancialForce

Leading Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning and Professional Services Automation Provider Hires FINN's Tech Practice to Showcase How Companies Can Evolve Their Business for the New Services Economy

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, a leading customer-centric Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) cloud solution native to the Salesforce Platform, has selected Finn Partners as its global communications agency of record.

Finn Partners will spearhead influencer relations, executive thought leadership and product PR on behalf of FinancialForce. The partnership focuses on helping FinancialForce extend its leadership position as the best and highest-value cloud ERP and PSA solution for the new services economy.

The new assignment will be supported out of the firm's San Francisco and London offices, led by Jodi Brooks, managing partner, head of FINN's tech practice; Jeff Seedman, senior partner, leader of the firm's SF tech group; and Flora Haslam, managing partner, director of FINN tech, Europe.

As the leading cloud ERP and PSA provider for the new services economy native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. The company's Financial Management and PSA offerings provide services-centric businesses with a platform that organizes these functions entirely around their customers.

"Our business has reached a point of growth that requires support from content, media relations and thought leadership experts who understand the industry and can hit the ground running," said Letty Ledbetter, vice president, Global Communications at FinancialForce. "Finn Partners demonstrated that they are strong across all areas and well connected to the influencers important to us. We're excited about the start of our new partnership and the accomplishments we will achieve together moving forward."

With more than 130 technology professionals across three continents, Finn Partners is the third largest independent technology agency in the world boasting a unique mix of researchers, storytellers, content specialists and media relations experts.

"FinancialForce is at an exciting and critical point in their growth trajectory and we're excited to support the organization as they set out to extend their leadership position in the cloud ERP and PSA sectors," said Brooks. "Finn Partners is providing an experienced team of enterprise software communications professionals that simply move quickly, identify opportunities in real time, and generate industry-leading results every day. We're honored to be selected by FinancialForce and we're excited about all this relationship has in store as we help them differentiate in the market and move further ahead of the pack."

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP and PSA provider for the new services economy. A key ERP solution native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.

About Finn Partners, Inc.

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, Finn Partners has more than tripled in size in six years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent public relations agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company's record setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the Finn Partners world through a common philosophy. With 575 professionals, Finn Partners provides its clients with global access and capabilities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, in addition to PROI Worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Finn Partners' other offices are located in: Chicago, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Shanghai, Singapore and Washington D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners.

Contact: Renee Martin, 646 307 6334, renee.martin@finnpartners.com