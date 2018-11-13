

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) and its India-based e-commerce site Flipkart said Tuesday that Binny Bansal has resigned as chief executive officer of Flipkart Group, effective immediately.



'Binny has been an important part of Flipkart since co-founding the company, but recent events risked becoming a distraction and Binny has made a decision to step down,' the two companies said in a joint statement.



Bansal's decision to step down follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of 'serious personal misconduct.' Bansal has strongly denied the allegation, the companies noted.



'While the investigation did not find evidence to corroborate the complainant's assertions against Binny, it did reveal other lapses in judgement, particularly a lack of transparency, related to how Binny responded to the situation. Because of this, we have accepted his decision to resign,' Walmart and Flipkart said.



According to the companies, Bansal, who is also the co-founder of Flipkart, was contemplating a transition for some time and the companies were working together on a succession plan that has now been accelerated.



Going forward, Kalyan Krishnamurthy will be CEO of Flipkart Group, which will now include apparel websites Myntra and Jabong that will continue to operate as separate platforms within the Flipkart business.



Ananth Narayanan will continue as CEO of Myntra and Jabong, reporting to Krishnamurthy. Sameer Nigam will continue to lead digital payments platform PhonePe as CEO. Both Krishnamurthy and Nigam will report directly into the board.



In May, Walmart has agreed to buy an initial stake of about 77 percent in Flipkart for about $16 billion.



Walmart is the world's largest retailer, but it has struggled against Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) as consumers increasingly migrate to online commerce.



India, an emerging e-commerce market of 1.3 billion people, is seen as the next big potential prize after the U.S. and China.



