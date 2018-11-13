Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Two Positive Pepper Grow Trials Using CO2 Foliar Spray Technology

The Trials Show 50% More Value versus Plants not CO2 Gassed and 20% More Value Than CO2 Gassed Plants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / Toronto based CO 2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSX-V: GROW; OTCQB: BLONF) is pleased to announce positive value results from two pepper grow trials using its dissolving CO2 Foliar Spray technology. The first pepper trial was performed at a commercial Michigan aeroponics facility using dissolved CO 2 Foliar Spray technology versus no CO 2 gassing on a limited number of pepper plants. The second trial at St. Cloud State University was overseen by Dr. Matt Julius. He used dissolved CO 2 foliar spray versus both a pepper plant control group that received CO 2 gassing at 800 PPM (typical greenhouse level) and a no CO 2 gassing pepper plant control group.

POSITIVE YIELD AND RIPENING RESULTS

Control Plants

Base Line Fruit Value

Control Plants 800 PPM CO2 gassed

Base Line Fruit Value Comparison plus 30%



(20% more fruit yield and grown 10% faster)

Dissolved CO2 Sprayed Plants

Base Line Fruit Value Comparison plus 50%



(30% more fruit yield and grown 20% faster)



Michigan Aeroponics Facility Commercial Pepper Trial

This commercial pepper trial was conducted by David Marshall of Morningstar Grower Services. David also oversaw GROW's first commercial flower trials previously announced on October 24, 2018.

This trial replicated the St. Cloud State pepper trial design other than dissolved CO 2 foliar spray was manual. Additionally, leaf foliar spraying frequency was every 30 minutes to match the aeroponics company's water and dissolved nutrient application frequency on exposed pepper plant roots.

Results were consistent with St. Cloud State University's scientific pepper data with increased pepper yields and accelerated fruit ripening.

St. Cloud State University Scientific Pepper Trials

These pepper trials were automated and started from seeds. Controlled growth chambers used foliar spray at twenty-minute intervals with CO 2 infused water dissolved at 1000 PPM. CO 2 foliar sprayed plants showed a 10% fruit yield increase over CO 2 gassed plants and 30% fruit yield increase over plants that were not gassed. Additionally,10% to 20% faster fruit ripening was shown versus the two control plant groups.

Also, the CO2 foliar spray which displayed distinctly superior results, used 50% less CO2 gas versus CO2 gassing at 800 PPM.

John Archibald, CEO of GROW stated, "Until legal cannabis, the top two greenhouse crops in Canada were tomatoes at 38% and peppers at 33% of a 2015 estimated $1.3B vegetable greenhouse market. (Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada).

Our pepper results show the value superiority of our dissolved CO 2 Foliar Spray technology over CO 2 gassing and dramatic value superiority over no CO 2 gassing of plants. We can add plant yield and speed to maturity value to any greenhouse or indoor grow facility that does not use CO2 gas, that does use CO2 gas or to the 95% of the world's plant food grown outdoors, where it has been impossible to add CO 2. until now."

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patented advanced CO 2 foliar technologies. GROW's global target plant markets are retail food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017) and retail non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 Billion (BA Tobacco estimate), floriculture at $100B by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate) and legal retail cannabis at $50 billion per year by 2022 (Bay St Analyst estimates).

GROW's CO 2 technologies are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems. GROW's proven crop yield enhancements and revenue model are compelling for growers and Agri-industrial partners.

GROW's sole focus is working with its plant grower and Agri-industrial partners in proving and adopting its CO 2 technologies for specific growers' plant yield needs.

The CO 2 technologies work by transferring CO 2 gas into water and foliar spraying across the entire plant leaf surface area, which is a semi permeable membrane. The dissolved concentrated CO 2 then penetrates a leaf's surface area naturally like nicotine naturally dissolves through human skin from a nicotine patch.

Foliar spraying of natural water, dissolved nutrients and chemicals on plant leaves has been used for over 60 years by millions of indoor and outdoor plant growers. To date, outdoor growers have not had any way to enhance plant CO 2 gas uptake for faster growth.

Indoor use of CO 2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for over 60 years. However, about 60% of the CO 2 gas is typically lost through ventilation. Current greenhouse CO 2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are also not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer infused CO 2 foliar spray can be used by indoor and outdoor plant growers with minimal CO 2 gas lost and much greater plant bioavailability resulting in higher yields.

