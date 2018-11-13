AutoMobility LA Releases Its Full 2018 Schedule

Global Automakers, Technology Companies and Startups to Discuss, Unveil and Further the Future of Mobility Over the Course of Four Jam-Packed Days

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show's (LA Auto Show) AutoMobility LA today released the full schedule for its 2018 show. Taking place Nov. 26-29, attendees will witness new and established automakers unveil highly-anticipated production and concept vehicles and gain insights into the rapidly changing industry from a highly-curated ensemble of experts. In addition to this year's auto-tech talks, vehicle debuts, announcements and competitions, AutoMobility LA attendees will have multiple opportunities to network over the course of four days.

Beginning on Monday, Nov. 26, AutoMobility LA opens with its signature hackathon, entitled Code AutoMobility LA, sponsored by General Motors and Visa. The theme will focus on improving the overall driving experience, and the grand prize winner will receive $40,000 in prepaid Visa gift cards. On Tuesday, Nov. 27, show attendees will have a full day of solo talks and panel discussions with industry leaders and experts from companies including Amazon Alexa Automotive, Aston Martin Lagonda, BYTON, Electrify America, Honda R&D, leading discussions on a multiple of topics including autonomy, connectivity, design, electrification, mobility and sharing. Attendees should also expect announcements and demonstrations from BYTON, Luminar, Rivian and Vulog. AutoMobility LA's Top Ten Startup Competition finalists will also be showcased on Tuesday. Of them, the Top Three will pitch their companies to judges from the automotive and technology worlds and a winner will be announced ain front of a live audience. Additionally, Code AutoMobility LA will formally announce its first, second and third place winners inside the Technology Pavilion that day.

Wednesday, Nov. 28, kicks off with AutoMobility LA's annual Motoring Invitational. This year, the celebratory showcase is entitled "Beetles & Breakfast" in commemoration of Volkswagen's final production of the iconic Beetle. Following the networking breakfast, attendees can expect a day full of vehicle debuts and significant announcements from automotive manufacturers including BMW, Jeep, Porsche, Toyota and Volvo to name a few. Thursday, Nov. 29, will focus on green announcements, automotive press conferences and media receptions.

This year, AutoMobility LA will have several ancillary events throughout the show, including Securing Mobility Summit, the Women in Automotive Conference, MediaPost's Marketing: Automotive Forum and the Car Design Forum LA - all taking place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"AutoMobility LA is a platform for automotive and technology leaders to discuss what the future of transportation will look like in the coming days, months and years," said Terri Toennies, Executive Vice President and General Manager of AutoMobility LA and the Los Angeles Auto Show. "With the industry evolving at such a rapid pace, we are proud to provide our attendees with forward-thinking discussions and reveals from leading automakers, which pave the way for the future of mobility."

AutoMobility LA 2018 schedule highlights and press conferences include (but not limited to):

Monday, Nov. 26

Women in Automotive Conference



Securing Mobility Summit



AutoMobility LA Networking Reception and Kickoff Party





Tuesday, Nov. 27

Keynote: Aston Martin Lagonda's Next Hundred Years - Laura Schwab , Aston Martin Lagonda - The Americas

- , Aston Martin Lagonda - The Americas

Luminar Press Conference/Demonstration ( 9:25 AM )

)

Panel: It Takes a Village to Create a Car: Defining a New Model of Collaboration .

Moderator: Tim Higgins , Wall Street Journal. Panelists: Ian Simmons , Magna International; Scott Burnell , Ford Developer Program; Micah Kotch , URBAN-X

. Moderator: , Panelists: , Magna International; , Ford Developer Program; , URBAN-X

Keynote: Racing to Create an Open, Fast-Charging Network Ready for a Tidal Wave of EVs : Giovanni Palazzo , Electrify America

: , Electrify America

Vulog Press Conference ( 10:35 AM )

)

Rivian Press Conference ( 11:50 AM )

)

Panel: Blockchain: The Connective Cure. Moderator: Roger Lanctot , Strategy Analytics.

Panelists: Rick Gruenhagen , Spireon; Rahul Sonnad , Tesloop; Naghmana Majed , IBM; Chris Ballinger , MOBI

Moderator: , Strategy Analytics. Panelists: , Spireon; , Tesloop; , IBM; , MOBI

Keynote: Safe Swarm: Preparing Highways for the Autonomous Future : Ted Klaus , Honda R&D Americas

: , Honda R&D Americas

BYTON Press Conference ( 2:20 PM )

)

Keynote: Automotive AI Expands Expectations for the Smart Device : Dr. Carsten Breitfield , BYTON

: Dr. , BYTON

Panel: The New Demands of Car Design. Moderator: Doreen Lorenzo , Fast Company

Panelists: Kimberly Marte , Design Spectrum; Therese Swanepoel , REI; Jenny Ha , Lucid Motors

Moderator: , Panelists: , Design Spectrum; , REI; , Lucid Motors

Panel: Future Mobility and the Reimagined Car: Shared, Autonomous, and Elect ic.

Moderator: Johana Bhuiyan , Los Angeles Times . Panelists: Simon Broesamle , BMW ReachNow; Andre Haddad , Turo; Luke Schneider , Silvercar; Megan Stooke , Maven

ic. Moderator: , . Panelists: , BMW ReachNow; , Turo; , Silvercar; , Maven

Keynote: Now We're Taking: Amazon Alexa : Ned Curic , Amazon Alexa Automotive·





: , Amazon Alexa Automotive· Wednesday, Nov. 28

"Beetles & Breakfast" Presented by Volkswagen



"North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year" Finalists Press Announcement



BMW Press Conference ( 8:40 AM )

)

Volkswagen Press Conference ( 9:15 AM )

)

Jeep Press Conference ( 9:55 AM )

)

Porsche Press Conference ( 10:25 AM )

)

Toyota Press Conference ( 11:05 AM )

)

Mercedes-Benz Press Conference ( 11:35 AM )

)

Volvo Press Conference ( 12:05 PM )

)

Lincoln Press Conference ( 12:35 PM )

)

Audi Press Conference ( 1:05 PM )

)

Nissan Press Conference ( 1:45 PM )

)

Kia Press Conference ( 2:15 PM )

)

Mitsubishi Press Conference ( 2:45 PM )

)

Mazda Press Conference ( 3:25 PM )

)

Hyundai Press Conference ( 3:55 PM )

)

Alfa Romeo/Maserati Media Reception ( 4:25 PM )





) Thursday, Nov. 29

AutoMobility LA Networking Breakfast Hosted by Toyota Mirai



Green Car Journal's "Green Car Awards" Press Announcements

"Green Car Awards" Press Announcements

Volvo Media Reception ( 9:00 AM )

)

Polaris Slingshot Press Conference ( 10:00 AM )

)

Icona Design Group Press Conference ( 10:35 AM )



For the full AutoMobility LA 2018 schedule, please visit https://automobilityla.com/schedule/.

Following AutoMobility LA, doors will open to the public for the 2018 LA Auto Show, taking place Nov. 30-Dec. 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

To register for AutoMobility LA, please visit http://automobilityla.com/register/.

For additional information on AutoMobility LA and the LA Auto Show, please visit http://www.automobilityla.com/ and http://laautoshow.com/.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show) is the first major North American auto show of the season each year. In 2016, the show's Press & Trade Days merged with the Connected Car Expo (CCE) to become AutoMobility LATM, the industry's first trade show converging the technology and automotive sectors to launch new products and technologies and to discuss the most pressing issues surrounding the future of transportation and mobility. AutoMobility LA 2018 will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 26-29, with manufacturer vehicle debuts intermixed. LA Auto Show 2018 will be open to the public Nov. 30-Dec. 9. AutoMobility LA is where the new auto industry gets business done, unveils groundbreaking new products and makes strategic announcements in front of media and industry professionals from around the globe. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater L.A. New Car Dealer Association and is operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/. For more information about AutoMobility LA, please visit https://www.automobilityla.com/ and follow AutoMobility LA on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Listen to past panels, interviews, and keynotes on AutoMobility LA's new podcast at https://automobilityla.com/podcast/.

Media Contacts:

Sanaz Marbley/Devon Zahm

JMPR Public Relations

(818) 992-4353

smarbley@jmpr.com

dzahm@jmpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/479829/LAAS___Logo.jpg