The flexible packaging market research report by Technavio predicts the market in China to post a CAGR of more than 8% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the flexible packaging market in China is the growth of the food and beverages industry in the region. Owing to the economic growth of urban China, the rural population has been migrating to urban cities. This has led to an increase in the demand for packaged food and beverages. The cold-chain market in China will reach USD 45-50 billion during the forecast period, of which, the food and beverages sector occupies around 90% share. This has encouraged packaging companies to expand their geographical presence, which will drive the flexible packaging market growth in China.

This flexible packaging marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook in China during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the sustainability of flexible packaging as one of the key trends in the flexible packaging market in China:

Flexible packaging market in China: Sustainability of flexible packaging

The adoption of flexible packaging will help in lowering carbon footprints in the overall supply chain. The unfilled flexible pouches account for less than 4% of the cargo space that is occupied by glass containers. This will lead to highly reduced emission during transport. Flexible packaging also requires less amount of resources to manufacture when compared with other forms of packaging.

"The adoption of flexible packaging is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the rising awareness about sustainable development at the global and regional levels. This is expected to drive the flexible packaging market in China as it is the largest manufacturer of consumer goods and is one of the major consumers of such products," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Flexible packaging market in China: Segmentation analysis

This flexible packaging market analysis report segments the market by material type (plastic, paper, and foil) and end-user (food and beverages industry, pharmaceuticals industry, and other industries).

The plastic flexible packaging market segment held the largest flexible packaging market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 74% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The food and beverages industry segment led the market in 2017 with more than 47% of the market share, followed by the pharmaceuticals industry. The food and beverages industry is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

