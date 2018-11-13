Workday, Inc.: Enterprises Across EMEA Continue to Choose Workday to Transform Their Businesses

PLEASANTON, Calif., and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORKDAY RISING EUROPE -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced continued momentum across EMEA with large and medium enterprises from a variety of industries joining the Workday customer community. With Workday's suite of applications - including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) - these enterprises will be able to simplify their operations in the cloud and uncover real-time financial and workforce insights to continue successfully growing their businesses.

The organisations that have recently selected Workday include:

Cloetta , headquartered in Sweden, is a leading confectionery company with more than 2,500 employees in 11 countries. Cloetta products are sold in more than 50 countries around the world.

Additionally, with Workday these organisations will be able to:

Move from multiple disparate systems to one system across the organisation, with access to both financial and people data in one place, providing HR, financial, and operational leaders with the most up-to-date metrics on the business.

Streamline and standardise operations and processes to free up time for staff to focus on strategic activities and initiatives.

Gain greater visibility and insights into their workforce for quicker, data-driven decision making.

Empower employees with greater mobile capabilities using a simple, intuitive interface, giving them the ability to access information and take action from anywhere and at any time.

Comments on the News

"Market-leading enterprises across Europe are choosing Workday to help them transform and simplify their operations, laying the foundations of businesses focused on the future," said Gonzalo Benedit, president, EMEA and APJ, Workday. "We are helping customers remove complexity, so they can make faster, more informed decisions that help them keep pace with rapid business change."



"As a consumer goods business with access to more than 50 markets, it's crucial that Cloetta's systems and processes reflect the global nature of our organisation, and empower our employees and managers with one, standardised way of working," said Regina Ekström, senior vice president, Cloetta. "We're confident that, with Workday, we have a partner that will help us improve the efficiency of our HR operations today and meet our needs as we continue to grow."



"Workday will help us to make more-informed, data-driven decisions when it comes to our people," said Mary Parker, senior vice president, global human resources systems and shared services, RELX Group. "With greater visibility of our global workforce, we will be able to make better choices about the future of our business, while also automating and digitising a lot of internal processes. It gives us a platform to make people management smarter and easier."

"Workday provides a platform for Tacton's continued rapid international growth," said Fredrik Cronqvist, chief financial officer, Tacton Systems AB. "With Workday, we will automate and digitise business processes within the company and become more data-driven in all aspects of our operations."

"In a highly competitive market where talent is the key to success, we decided to strengthen our HR policy to recruit and retain employees who can make a difference," said Eve Royer, human resources director, Umanis. "We chose Workday, a future-proof system, to offer all our employees efficient, innovative, and accessible HR services, wherever they are. By making them more autonomous, we will make them owners of their own HR processes, which fits perfectly with our values ??of empowerment for everyone."

About Workday

Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management/human-resource-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

