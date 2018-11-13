Workday, Inc.: Workday Continues Momentum Across EMEA as More Customers Go Live

PLEASANTON, Calif., and VIENNA, Austria, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORKDAY RISING EUROPE -- Workday, Inc. (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management.html), today announced continued momentum across EMEA with more European-headquartered businesses across industries deploying Workday. With Workday's suite of applications - including Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) - these enterprises are streamlining their operations in the cloud and uncovering real-time financial and workforce insights to continue successfully growing their businesses.

"While other companies continue to talk about the promises of digital transformation, Workday is leading the way in delivering true value by making these promises a reality for our customers," said Gonzalo Benedit, president, EMEA and APJ, Workday. "By delivering on time and on budget, Workday customers know they have a trusted partner when it comes to being able to quickly realise the benefits of digital transformation for their businesses, as shown by our customer satisfaction rating of 98%."

Organisations that have recently deployed Workday and are realising business benefits, include:

FlixMobility, headquartered in Germany, is a tech company and global mobility provider offering new alternatives for convenient, affordable, and environmentally-friendly travel via the FlixBus and FlixTrain brands. With more than 1,200 employees throughout 14 office locations in Europe and the U.S., it has established Europe's largest intercity bus network.



"FlixMobility is a digital native, and this self-conception is what all of our employees live and breathe," said Kerstin Rothermel, vice president, human resources, FlixMobility. "To maintain this spirit while growing and expanding rapidly we needed a flexible, agile, and state-of-the-art HR system. After going live on Workday in record time, we're already seeing that self-service is reducing admin time for our HR staff so they can focus on their core business. All employees gain an intuitive user experience that does not require training, so they can request holidays, submit an expense report, or do their time-tracking without support."

The Gym Group, headquartered in the UK, is one of the UK's fastest growing health and fitness companies. It provides low cost, high-quality gyms nationwide with more than 140 gyms in the UK.



"The implementation has been so smooth - we can't believe it has gone as well as it has," said Emma Castledine, head of reporting, The Gym Group. "We even finished ahead of schedule, so we did a supplier payment run early. Workday speaks to the CFO as a special type of user. It gives them a product they can control and change easily which is incredibly important if you're a fast-moving business. The backend is simple and easy to understand, and the user experience blows the competition out of the water. It's beautiful and everyone using it loves it."

La Mutuelle Générale, headquartered in France, is a specialist in health, personal, and commercial life insurance with 1,800 employees across 100 locations in France.



"It became apparent that Workday was the best solution, allowing us to reach our ambition of digital transformation within HR and to the benefit of all our employees," said Stéphane Gannac, deputy general manager, human resources, projects, communication, and social actions, La Mutuelle Générale.

Webedia, headquartered in France, is a global media and technology company that specialises in the recreation and entertainment industries, with media brands that gather more than 229 million unique visitors per month.



"Workday is a global platform for human resources, financials, and payroll, which offers a unique and innovative user experience for employees, managers, and HR," said Franck Haible, Workday project lead, Webedia. "With Workday, we have a unique system that evolves with the growth of our company."

Additionally, with Workday, these organisations are able to:

Streamline and support critical HR processes and operations, utilising a single source for all HR data across the entire global organisation.

Increase financial data transparency and relevancy with one unified financial application for all accounting and reporting needs across business units and global offices.

Provide managers with deep visibility and insights into their teams, enabling them to better measure performance, recognise top talent, and align skill sets with roles.

Gain greater visibility and insights into their workforce for quicker, data-driven decision making.

Better engage employees through a consumer-grade experience where they can easily access information and perform tasks on the go from a mobile device.

About Workday

Workday (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/homepage.html) is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/financial-management.html) and human resources (https://www.workday.com/en-gb/applications/human-capital-management/human-resource-management.html). Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2018. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialise or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2018. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc.