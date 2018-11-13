Alphaslot Invited GSA Summit and will Work with GSA and Regulators to Promote Blockchain Technology in Gaming Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 13, 2018 / On November 9, Gaming Standards Association (GSA) held GSA Technology Summit: Focus Blockchain. As a member of GSA, Alphaslot, alongside Melco from Asia, delivered a speech on the insights in blockchain - the technology of the future.

With a 20-year history, GSA represents the most recognized entertainment technology standards and the most respected regulator alliance. The conference brought together business leaders, policy makers and industry regulators, including senior executives from US technology leaders such as Melco, Intel, IBM, Oracle, representatives of Nevada State Government and law professors from UC Berkeley, to explore the changes and challenges brought by blockchain technology to the gaming entertainment industry.

In the speech, Raymond Chan, CEO of Alphaslot, pointed out the current problems of the industry: "The gaming entertainment industry is a big business expected to grow to 200-billion USD. But now we can see many problems, including lack of modern elements, lack of quality online and offline integration. Blockchain technology will potentially bring a new dimension to the whole industry, with digital assets being the next hot asset category. Blockchain technology can connect offline and online elements with crypto wallets, so as to reach a wider group of user, as well as provide transparent and reliable transaction records. However, currently the blockchain technology is limited by the lack of interoperability, low TPS and small block size. And Alphaslot now offers a brand new solution to these problems."

Alphaslot is backed by top-tier crypto funds including Sora Ventures and a team of prominent advisors. "Alphaslot is committed to building a borderless, open entertainment platform based on blockchain technology. We will bring together eSports, casinos, mobile games, computer games and console games through a distributed network and tokens, thus integrating online virtual world and the physical world to create a world of borderless entertainment. At the same time, through the bridging mechanism powered by blockchain and tokens, our platform can be applied across different protocol level blockchains and enable offline features with our strong technology in a secure way."

Alphaslot is also the third Asian technology company to enter the GSA Alliance after Japan's Sega-Sammy and KONAMI game giants. It is also the first member to enter the alliance as a blockchain technology company. Apart from some corporate members, the GSA Alliance also has members include the world's leading technology institutions, such as Macau Polytechnic University, University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), Korea National University of Science and Technology, and so on. The addition of Alphaslot as a GSA member will help promote the development and application of blockchain technology in the gaming entertainment industry. On the other hand, Alphaslot will leverage the global influence of GSA and work closely with regulators to improve the standards of global entertainment technology.

