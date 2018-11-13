sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,64 Euro		-0,02
-1,20 %
WKN: 172963 ISIN: GB0032360173 Ticker-Symbol: HGM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,64
1,663
17:01
1,64
1,65
16:58
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIGHLAND GOLD MINING LTD1,64-1,20 %