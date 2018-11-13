Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) ("RJK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a drill program on its Rolling Pond epithermal gold property located in the Moosehead Trend of Central Newfoundland. The drill contract was been awarded to Cartwright Drilling Inc. based in Goose Bay, Labrador and consists of a minimum of 750 meters of diamond drilling. Two to three holes will be collared to test the epithermal system below the boiling zone that was identified from cursory historical drilling on the Property during the late 1990's. Results from the program will be released once all assays have been received and compiled upon completion of the drilling. Access to the Rolling Pond Property is excellent making for cost-effective drilling.

RJK has also completed reconnaissance ground magnetometer and induced polarization surveys over a newly discovered gold in soil anomaly located approximately 4.5 kilometers south southeast-east of the main Rolling Pond sinter zone (see Press release dated October 30, 2018). A ten-kilometer, high resolution magnetometer survey was performed over the area along with two lines of Induced polarization (IP). Both surveys were successful in providing valuable insight into the geology of the area. Strong IP chargeability responses were identified that correlate directly with the high soil anomalies and additional work will be required in this area to determine the source of the target. A second strong IP chargeability anomaly with associated resistivity low was identified near the southwestern portion of the survey area. The target is likely associated with graphitic sediments and could represent the continuation of the main structure that is related to epithermal fluid migration at the sinter zone. An additional 26 conventional soil samples have been collected in the area to provide additional information on the geochemical signature of the anomaly.

Dean Fraser, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is the independent qualified person responsible for reviewing and approving the technical contents of this press release.

