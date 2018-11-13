Technavio's global hydraulic dosing pump market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for programmable hydraulic dosing pumps will be one of the major trends in the global hydraulic dosing pump marketduring 2019-2023. Massive technological advancements in the hydraulic dosing pumps market have contributed to the development of digital hydraulic dosing pumps. These programmable hydraulic dosing pumps can be used for an extensive range of applications by end-users including process, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries, which will increase the demand for programmable hydraulic dosing pumps.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global hydraulic dosing pump market is the increasing adoption of hydraulic dosing pumps for water and wastewater treatment:

Global hydraulic dosing pump market: Increasing adoption of hydraulic dosing pumps for water and wastewater treatment

The increasing demand for potable water is expected to drive the growth of the hydraulic dosing pumps market. A severe shortage of potable water has resulted in governments across regions adopting measures such as water consumption, water treatment, and environmental preservation. Accordingly, there has been a steady increase in the number of water and wastewater treatment plants.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Hydraulic dosing pumps have an extensive range of applicability in water and wastewater treatment. They are primarily used to dispense treatment chemicals for disinfection, clarification, filtration, coagulation, and flocculation of water. These hydraulic dosing pumps provide the flexibility for varying the amount of chemical dosage rates that depend on the process applied for water and wastewater treatment in treatment plants."

Global hydraulic dosing pump market: Segmentation analysis

This global hydraulic dosing pump market analysis report provides market segmentation by end-user (chemical industry, oil and gas industry, water treatment industry, food and beverage industry, and other industries) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major end-users, the chemical industry segment held the largest hydraulic dosing pump market share in 2018, contributing to over 24% of the market. The oil and gas industry will surpass this end-user segment to dominate the global market by 2022.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 35% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

