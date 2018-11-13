Technavio's global polymer concrete market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period.

The growing adoption of fiber reinforced polymer concrete will be one of the major trends in the global polymer concrete marketduring 2019-2023. Fiber reinforced polymer concrete has been replacing steel as a material of choice in new construction projects. This concrete is being extensively used in the automotive, aerospace, marine, and construction industries. It is used to manufacture helicopters, aircraft, spacecraft, boats, ships, chemical processing equipment, buildings, and others.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global polymer concrete market is the increasing demand for chemical resistant construction materials:

Global polymer concrete market: Increasing demand for chemical resistant construction materials

Concrete structures are usually exposed to corrosive environments that can lead to several effects on conventional concrete. The cracks and voids formed during hydrations can lead to water penetration, which causes crack formation in concrete. Exposure to corrosive environments makes the concentrate susceptible to acid attack, which can damage the concrete. Sulfate exposure and mechanical surface abrasion can also damage concrete.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers, "Polymer concrete possesses high strength and durability and can help in overcoming the major disadvantages of conventional concrete. Polymer concrete prevents the formation of open voids in concrete structures as it is made from different types of polymer resins. The polymer resins are also hydrophobic, which provides chemical resistance to structures in hostile environments."

Global polymer concrete market: Segmentation analysis

This global polymer concrete market analysis report provides market segmentation by type (epoxy, vinyl ester, polyester, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). The report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major segments based on type, the epoxy segment held the largest polymer concrete market share in 2018, contributing to over 30% of the market. This segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 47% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

