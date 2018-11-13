The global shale shakers market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global shale shakers market is the increase in oil rig count. The growing number of oil wells and the rising rig count have been driving the shale shakers market growth. The global rig count was high during 2014. There was a sharp decline in active rigs during 2015-2016 due to the decrease in crude oil prices. Crude oil prices started recovering gradually from mid-2017 due to an increase in onshore and offshore drilling projects, which led to a rise in rig count.

This global shale shakers marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in investment in exploration as one of the key trends in the global shale shakers market:

Global shale shakers market: Increase in investment in exploration

The increasing demand for oil and gas is one of the major trends that is impacting the global shale shakers market growth. During the forecast period, the demand and supply gap is anticipated to increase due to the rise in demand among countries such as China and India. The growing urbanization and the rising focus on development activities will create demand for investments in the exploration of oil and gas in new areas.

"The investment in oil and gas has several advantages including high-profit margins if the exploration strikes an abundant oil and gas reserve. The return on investment is very high when compared with other businesses if the price of crude oil is above a certain level. Additionally, the penetration of vendors will further increase due to the reduction in taxes and recovery of oil prices," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on oil and gas.

Global shale shakers market: Segmentation analysis

This shale shakers market analysis report segments the market by application (onshore and offshore) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The onshore segment held the largest shale shakers market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 87% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 62% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

