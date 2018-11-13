The global irrigation timers and controllers market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 16% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global irrigation timers and controllers market is the innovation on product functionality and features. The vendors have been developing new innovative products with enhanced functionality. Irrigation timers and controllers have developed into complex computer-based systems that permit the accurate control of water to match the environmental changes and development stages of the crops. Such innovations will boost the irrigation timers and controllers market growth.

This global irrigation timers and controllers marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of smart timers and controllers as one of the key trends in the global irrigation timers and controllers market:

Global irrigation timers and controllers market: Advent of smart timers and controllers

Remote access convenience is one of the major factors driving the adoption of smart timers and controllers. These irrigation systems permit users to customize each zone and schedule water sprinkling based on the soil and plant type, sun exposure, and nozzles. Smart sprinkler irrigation systems operate after considering an automatic reading of the past, present, and future weather conditions.

"Rain Bird, a major vendor in the market, offers the ST8-WiFi Smart Irrigation Timer, which is compatible with Android and iOS smart devices. This product has been developed with smarter watering features, which can change the daily watering schedule of the controller according to the local weather, temperature, season, and humidity," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global irrigation timers and controllers market: Segmentation analysis

This irrigation timers and controllers market analysis report segments the market by application (agriculture and non-agriculture), product (smart controllers, tap timers, and basic controllers), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The smart controllers segment held the largest irrigation timers and controllers market share in 2017, accounting for more than 55% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 46% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

