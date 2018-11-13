In what it touts as one of the largest green bond transactions issued by a U.S. utility, Duke Energy Carolinas has issued bonds to further renewable energy development. From pv magazine USA U.S.-based Duke Energy Carolinas has upped its financial commitment to renewable energy development, issuing an inaugural investment of US$1 billion in green bonds. Duke's issuance is being touted by the company as "one of the largest green bond transactions issued by a utility," according to the release announcing the investment. The bonds will hold a weighted average coupon of 3.74% between the three-year ...

