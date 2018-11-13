Technavio's global tray sealing machinery market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period.

The emergence of automation in tray sealing machinery will be one of the major trends in the global tray sealing machinery marketduring 2018-2022. There is an increase in the penetration of automation and machine learning technologies in different industries to reduce human errors and increase process efficiency. The automation of packaging equipment will help the equipment to adapt to lightweight packaging materials more quickly and efficiently.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global tray sealing machinery market is the increasing demand for modified atmosphere and vacuum packaging:

Global tray sealing machinery market: Increasing demand for modified atmosphere and vacuum packaging

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) helps in controlling the biochemical, enzymatic, and microbial actions, which are the major cause for the degradation of food items. MAP assists in keeping the food inside the pack fresh without changing the temperature or undergoing any chemical reaction. MAP can be achieved using different packaging machinery, including tray sealing machinery. The global MAP market witnessed a 4.30% growth rate in 2017.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The increasing disposable income of consumers, particularly in developing countries is fueling the adoption of packaged food items. During the forecast period, the global packaging market will grow at a rate of around 7%. The customers prefer flexible packaging over rigid packaging. There is also an increase in ready-to-eat meals that are served in trays. All these factors are driving the global tray sealing machinery market."

Global tray sealing machinery market: Segmentation analysis

This global tray sealing machinery market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (manual and semi-automatic tray sealing machines and fully automatic tray sealing machines) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the manual and semi-automatic tray sealing machines segment held the largest tray sealing machinery market share in 2017, contributing to over 81% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 36% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The increasing investments in the packaging industry in APAC and the expansion of multinational companies into the region will drive the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

