Technavio's global plastic-based egg packaging market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

The advantages of plastic-based packaging over paper-based egg packaging will be one of the major trends in the global plastic-based egg packaging marketduring 2018-2022. During the forecast period, the adoption of PET for egg packaging is expected to increase owing to its advantages. PET cartons are transparent and hence facilitate the visual inspection of eggs without touching them. Additionally, PET cartons can tolerate extreme temperatures and the leakage from one broken egg will not affect the other eggs in a PET carton.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global plastic-based egg packaging market is the popularity of organic and cage-free eggs:

Global plastic-based egg packaging market: Popularity of organic and cage-free eggs

There has been an increase in the popularity of organic foods, including organic eggs. PET-based packaging is the most preferred form of packaging for organic eggs. This has led to the adoption of PET-based packaging by several vendors in the egg packaging market. These factors have been driving the demand for PET-based egg packaging, particularly in the Western nations.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "An increasing demand for cage-free eggs is also being witnessed. More than 200 companies in the US have pledged to go cage-free in the next 5-10 years. For instance, in 2017, Unilever announced that it had already fulfilled its pledge of using only cage-free eggs. Clear plastic is being adopted to package cage-free eggs. This will boost the growth of the global plastic-based egg packaging market during the forecast period."

Global plastic-based egg packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This global plastic-based egg packaging market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (tray and carton) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major product segments, the tray segment held the largest plastic-based egg packaging market share in 2017, contributing to approximately 51% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 41% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

