Technavio's global water-soluble pods packaging market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

The increasing preference for sustainable packaging will be one of the major trends in the global water-soluble pods packaging marketduring 2019-2023. Many end-user sectors such as the personal care and home care industries choose eco-friendly packaging materials because they provide opportunities for promoting environmental sustainability. Furthermore, the adoption of sustainable packaging also helps consumer goods manufacturers in improving their brand image and reducing the carbon footprint.

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key drivers for the global water-soluble pods packaging market is the rising demand for organic cosmetics and personal care packaging:

Global water-soluble pods packaging market: Rising demand for organic cosmetics and personal care packaging

Owing to the increasing awareness about health and the environment, consumers prefer organic cosmetics and personal care products over synthetic ones. This will contribute to the increasing demand for the packaging of these products. Additionally, the cosmetics and personal care product manufacturers demand eco-friendly and sustainable packaging to market their brands and product lines as all-natural and organic.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "Market opportunities for water-soluble pods packaging vendors is expected to increase with the growth in organic cosmetics and personal care packaging as water-soluble pods packaging is degradable in nature. Most of the cosmetic manufacturers are partnering with water-soluble pods packaging vendors to create effective packaging solutions for their products."

Global water-soluble pods packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This global water-soluble pods packaging market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (homecare, agrochemical, and other applications) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the homecare segment held the largest water-soluble pods packaging market share in 2018, contributing to nearly 37% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 36% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

