

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amnesty International has revoked its highest honor awarded to Aung San Suu Kyi nine years ago over the Myanmar leader's 'indifference' to the atrocities committed by the country's military against Rohingya Muslims, and failure to speak out for the victims.



The London-based global human rights watchdog honored Suu Kyi in 2009 when the Nobel Peace laureate was living under house arrest for fighting the military regime for decades for political freedom and human rights.



But on Monday, Amnesty announced that it has withdrawn its highest honor, the Ambassador of Conscience Award, from Suu Kyi 'in light of the Myanmar leader's shameful betrayal of the values she once stood for.'



'Today, we are profoundly dismayed that you no longer represent a symbol of hope, courage, and the undying defense of human rights,' Kumi Naidoo, Secretary General, Amnesty International, said in a letter to Suu Kyi.



Amnesty International alleged that since Aung San Suu Kyi became the de facto leader of Myanmar's civilian-led government in April 2016, her administration has been actively involved in the commission or perpetuation of multiple human rights violations.



She is the leader of the National League for Democracy, and the State Counselor, a position equivalent to Prime Minister.



Amnesty has repeatedly criticized the failure of Suu Kyi and her government to speak out about military atrocities against the Rohingya population in Rakhine State, who have lived for years under a system of segregation and discrimination amounting to apartheid. During the campaign of violence unleashed against the Rohingya last year the Myanmar security forces killed thousands, raped women and girls, detained and tortured men and boys, and burned hundreds of homes and villages. More than 720,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh. A UN report has called for senior military officials to be investigated and prosecuted for the crime of genocide.



Amnesty also noted that in the two years since Suu Kyi's administration assumed power, human rights defenders, peaceful activists and journalists have been arrested and imprisoned while others face threats, harassment and intimidation for their work.



