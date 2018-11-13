Technavio analysts forecast the global tarragon market to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The rising popularity of products containing multiple herbs is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global tarragon market 2019-2023. Multi-herbs are defined as a blend of beneficial herbs that are intended for a specific purpose and use. There is a growing demand for products containing multiple herbs among consumers in North America and Western Europe. Multi-herb formulas are available to support different aspects of health, including heart, cardiovascular, libido, digestion, liver problems, sleep, and immune function. Tarragon products have been used in association with basil, oregano, fennel seed, anise seed, and other herbs to manufacture different formulas used to cure several diseases.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global tarragon market is the health benefits of tarragon:

Global tarragon market: Health benefits of tarragon

One of the drivers of the global tarragon market is the various health benefits associated with the consumption of tarragon. Tarragon is mostly used in French cuisine. Fresh tarragon leaves are used for making salads, and dried tarragon leaves are used as a flavoring base in several cuisines to marinate fish lamb and poultry. Tarragon leaves are rich in anti-oxidants and help fight free radicals in the human body, thus, they help in preventing the growth of cancer cells. Tarragon leaves are a rich source of potassium, which is essential for human kidneys, liver, and proper heart function. The potassium present in tarragon also helps in regulating heart contraction. Therefore, with many such advantages, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from health benefits of tarragon, another factor boosting the growth of the global market is the rising urbanization leading to the growth in organized retailing sector. The supermarket is a major distribution channel that makes food and beverages easily accessible to consumers across developed countries."

Global tarragon market: Segmentation analysis

The global tarragon market research report provides market segmentation by product (tarragon seasoning and paste, and tarragon oil), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The EMEA region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 62% share, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth.

