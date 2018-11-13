FIRST chosen to produce Sibos

Global Events Agency Selected to Produce the World's Premier Financial Services Event under Three Year Contract Agreement

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRST , a leading global events agency operating out of New York, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Singapore and Hong Kong, announced today that it has been appointed by SWIFT to produce the conference elements for Sibos 2019 in London, Sibos 2020 in Boston, and Sibos 2021 in Singapore.

As SWIFT's flagship event, Sibos attracts more than 8,000 business leaders, decision makers, and topic experts annually - and serves as the financial services industry's leading conference, exhibition and networking event.

FIRST has supported events for some of the largest brands in financial services since its inception in 1996. Now working with more than 130 client organisations each year and with more than 330 global employees, the agency is poised to take on the new project.

"We are excited and feel privileged to partner with SWIFT at this time when they are so focused on continuing to evolve and innovate over this series of events," said Chief Client Officer, Barry Richards. "After the recent Sydney event, the bar is high, and everyone in the agency across our offices is focused on ensuring we deliver on the trust SWIFT have shown in FIRST."

Paul Taylor, Global Head of Marketing Communications and Sibos at SWIFT added, "As the world's banks and financial service providers transform their businesses to adapt to the times, so too does Sibos - and FIRST shared an attractive vision on how it can help us to grow and evolve an event that will continue to lead the way. We want FIRST to positively challenge, inspire and energise us as we proudly welcome Sibos to London for the first time. As one of the major financial capitals of the world, we want to harness this great city's history and reputation to put on a memorable conference for our thousands of guests from all around the world - and leave them in no doubt that Sibos remains the place to be to shape financial services into the next decades."

Sibos started out as a banking operations seminar in 1978, and has grown into the premier business forum for the global financial community to debate and collaborate in the areas of payments, securities, cash management and trade.



As the financial industry's cooperative, SWIFT enables more than 11,000 financial institutions and corporations in more than 200 countries and territories to connect and exchange financial information securely and reliably. SWIFT also brings the financial community together to work collaboratively to shape market practice, define standards and debate issues of mutual interest.

About FIRST

FIRST provides world-class Strategy, Creative and Design, Venue Sourcing, Event Technology, Planning, Production, and Data and Analytics solutions to a wide range of global brands, through FIRST Events, FIRST Experiential and FIRST Solutions. The company has 330 employees based out of New York, Los Angeles, London, Dublin, Singapore and Hong Kong.

