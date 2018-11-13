Ganapati plc - Trading Update

13 November 2018

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Trading Update

The Directors wish to inform shareholders of the following commercial development:

Ganapati is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary company Ganapati (Malta) Limited ("Ganapati (Malta)") has signed a GAMES LICENCE AGREEMENT ("Agreement") for the supply of gaming software to NYX Interactive AB ("NYX") a leading supplier of software used by the gaming industry. Under the terms of the Agreement, Ganapati (Malta) will initially supply gaming software to NYX and, thereafter, one licenced game each month for the permitted purpose over the contract period of three years.

NYX is incorporated in Sweden (company number 556539-2882) and its principal place of business is at Vastra Jarnvagsgatan7,111 64 Stockholm, Sweden.

The Directors believe that this contract reflects the development of Ganapati's gaming software as it continues to negotiate with online casino operators and expects to announce further contractual wins in due course.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Ganapati Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities, nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

CORPORATE ADVISER AND CONTACT DETAILS:

Ganapati Plc

Tony Drury

Chairman

Telephone: 07973 737284

NEX EXCHANGECORPORATE ADVISER: